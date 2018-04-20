9to5Toys Lunch Break: Belkin Lightning Cable Charging Kits $10, Twelve South TimePorter $32, Adjustable iPad Stand $9, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Smartphone Accessories: Save up to 57% on Belkin Lightning charger kits from $10, more
Twelve South’s TimePorter keeps your Apple Watch and bands organized: $32.50 (Reg. $45)
Dock your iPhone, iPad or Nintendo Switch on this $9 adjustable stand via Amazon
Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar discounted from $2,744 w/ 2TB (+ $90 off AppleCare+)
Best Buy takes up to $250 off various MacBook Pro models this week
Apple Watch Series 1 returns to $149 shipped at Walmart
Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 gets rare discount: 38/42mm, GPS, Cellular from $297
Score a new 32GB Apple TV 4K with these deals from $105 shipped
Latest iTunes movie sale includes $1 HD rentals, comedies under $8, more from $5
XCOM Enemy Within is one of the best strategy combat games on iOS, now 50% off
- Forgotten Memories survival horror game for iOS drops to $3 (Reg. $5)
- Noti:Do with Reminders on iOS goes FREE for first time in over a year (Reg. $2)
- The mesmerizing and unique iOS platformer OVIVO gets first price drop: $1 (Reg. $2)
Popular Opera VPN is closing its doors, here are our favorite alternatives from $2/mo.
Review: For just $29, the PaMu truly wireless earbuds are surprisingly good AirPod competitors
Behind the Screens: Stephen’s health-oriented standing desk + weather monitor setup
MORE NEW DEALS:
Pair your Echo w/ TP-Link’s Smart Plug at a new Amazon all-time low: $20 (Reg. $30)
- HumBeatz for iOS/Android magically translates vocals to MIDI instruments/drums [Video]
- Marmot Friends & Family Sale has deals from $40 on jackets, shirts, pants, more
- This handheld USB-powered fan is perfect for warmer weather: $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Dust off your record player, a new startup is looking to bring high-definition audio to vinyl
- Chefman Deep Fryer with Basket Strainer hits Amazon low at $47 shipped (Reg. up to $70)
- Lucky Brand cuts an extra 50% off sale items including jeans, shirts, pullovers, more
- The Tipoon Travel Machine reimagines camping w/ room for four on-the-road
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Companion Dungeon Crawler, Super Vectorizer, more
- Sephora Spring Bonus Sale stocks your makeup drawer with 10% off sitewide
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Nioh $16, BioShock The Collection from $16, more
- Upgrade your battlestation w/ this Netgear Gaming Router bundle at $294 ($450 value)
- TOMS Save More Sale cuts up to $30 off your order + free shipping to freshen up your style
- The gray Nintendo Switch Joy-Con hit Amazon all-time low at $63 shipped (Reg. $80)
- PowerA Zelda Adventurer’s Pouch for Nintendo 3DS drops to $14 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)
- Pick up the 2nd Gen. Amazon Echo Dot plus a $10 Gift Card for $40 at Newegg ($60 value)
- Rivera Sun Dresses that are perfect for vacation from $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)
- Remington’s top-rated electric shavers are on sale from $25 in today’s Gold Box
- Poweradd Pilot 4GS 12000mAh Power Bank w/ Lightning Input: $19, today only
- Make the jump to Dyson’s Wi-Fi Pure Cool Fan for $279.50 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $500)
Moshi Car Vent Mount $24, USB-C Car Charger $32, & 6ft Integra USB-C Charge Cable $16
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Moto Rocker delivers retro-inspired racing design to your kid’s playroom … for $1,600
Levi’s MLB Collection gets you ready for baseball season with prices from $35
SNK looks to take on Nintendo & Sega with its own Neo Geo Classic Edition console
- Best Buy and Amazon team up to offer Fire TV Edition, an exclusive new take on smart TVs
- Our favorite unique baby and toddler accessories under $15 at Amazon
- Herman Miller unveils new Cosm task chair with fresh colors, sleek design
- Here’s everything we know about the new Xbox Live Avatar Editor from today’s leaked video
- GoPro launches a trade-in program, willing to accept any digital camera
- Otterbox releases new ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ cases for iPhone and more
- Konami is bringing the Castlevania series to iOS this year w/ multiplayer modes and more
- Boosted announces four new electric skateboards starting at only $749
- Sega confirms MegaDrive Mini retro-remake console, slated for 2018 release
- Iconic Sega Genesis titles are making their way to Nintendo Switch this summer
- Target to begin offering same-day store-to-home delivery in select areas
- Sony announces smaller, ‘more affordable’ version of its Digital Paper e-ink tablet
- April Splurge vs. Save: Spring Shoes – over $800 in savings
- Mega Man X Collection brings the entire series to PS4, Xbox One, Switch this summer [Video]
- Airstream drops the iconic aluminum build in its new Nest travel trailer
- Nintendo joins forces with VC firm to help bolster Switch accessories
- OWC ships new Thunderblade hard drive, dubbed the ‘fastest external drive’ available
- Great Scott! LEGO unveils new Back to the Future Marty McFly & Doc Brown BrickHeadz
- This upcoming adapter will let you use your favorite camera lens w/ an iPhone
- UE intros Live In-Ear Monitors and new invisible cable system, more
- Ayesha Curry’s new kitchen line for Walmart is stunning with prices from $7
- PlayStation 5 is reportedly in development, here’s everything we know so far