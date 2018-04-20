9to5Toys Lunch Break: Belkin Lightning Cable Charging Kits $10, Twelve South TimePorter $32, Adjustable iPad Stand $9, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Twelve South’s TimePorter keeps your Apple Watch and bands organized: $32.50 (Reg. $45)

Dock your iPhone, iPad or Nintendo Switch on this $9 adjustable stand via Amazon

Best Buy takes up to $250 off various MacBook Pro models this week

Apple Watch Series 1 returns to $149 shipped at Walmart

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 gets rare discount: 38/42mm, GPS, Cellular from $297

Score a new 32GB Apple TV 4K with these deals from $105 shipped

XCOM Enemy Within is one of the best strategy combat games on iOS, now 50% off

Popular Opera VPN is closing its doors, here are our favorite alternatives from $2/mo.

Review: For just $29, the PaMu truly wireless earbuds are surprisingly good AirPod competitors

Behind the Screens: Stephen’s health-oriented standing desk + weather monitor setup

MORE NEW DEALS:

Pair your Echo w/ TP-Link’s Smart Plug at a new Amazon all-time low: $20 (Reg. $30)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Moto Rocker delivers retro-inspired racing design to your kid’s playroom … for $1,600

Levi’s MLB Collection gets you ready for baseball season with prices from $35

SNK looks to take on Nintendo & Sega with its own Neo Geo Classic Edition console