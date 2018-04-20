Video: iPhone app icon management tips – do you know them all?

In this hands-on video walkthrough, we step through several basic and several advanced app icon management tips for iPhone users. Chances are you’ll know many, if not most of these, but there’s probably at least one or two tips that have flown under your radar. Watch our hands-on video to find out.
iMac Pro: The most powerful Mac ever
Tips covered
- Getting into edit mode
- Exiting edit mode
- Moving apps
- Creating folders
- Removing apps from folders
- Delete a folder
- Moving apps more efficiently
- Moving apps more efficiently into folders
- Selecting and moving multiple apps
- Creating a new folder from multiple apps
- Quick dropping apps into folders
- Removing all apps from a folder
Video walkthrough
Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos
Are there any tips in our list that you weren’t aware of? Do you have any additional app icon management tips to share? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts.