Video: iPhone app icon management tips – do you know them all?

In this hands-on video walkthrough, we step through several basic and several advanced app icon management tips for iPhone users. Chances are you’ll know many, if not most of these, but there’s probably at least one or two tips that have flown under your radar. Watch our hands-on video to find out.

Tips covered

Getting into edit mode

Exiting edit mode

Moving apps

Creating folders

Removing apps from folders

Delete a folder

Moving apps more efficiently

Moving apps more efficiently into folders

Selecting and moving multiple apps

Creating a new folder from multiple apps

Quick dropping apps into folders

Removing all apps from a folder

Video walkthrough

Are there any tips in our list that you weren’t aware of? Do you have any additional app icon management tips to share? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts.