Apple lags behind Amazon & Google in ‘positive impact on society’ survey

A new joint survey between Recode and SurveyMonkey aims to show what technology companies Americans perceive as having the biggest impact on society. The survey asked the question, “Which of the following companies has the most positive impact on society today?”

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Coming in at the top of the survey is Amazon, which received 20 percent of respondents votes. Following in second is Google at 15 percent. Apple rounds out the top three with 11 percent of votes.

Perhaps most notably, Facebook still locked in 10 percent of the votes – just one percent less than Apple – despite its monumental privacy crisis due to the Cambridge Analytica controversy. 20 percent of respondents chose none of the above.

Some 20 percent of Americans believe Amazon is having the most positive impact on society out of any other major tech company, according to a joint SurveyMonkey/Recode poll. Survey takers could choose between a number of other tech companies. 20 percent selected none of the above.

As for CEOs, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos was ranked as the “most likely major tech CEO to have the greatest impact on people’s daily lives,” with 22 percent of people choosing him. Google’s Sundar Pichai received 18 percent of votes, while Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg locked in 17 percent. Tim Cook did not make the top three.

As Recode notes, the results of this survey aren’t all that surprising, save for perhaps Facebook’s results. Amazon is consistently one of the public’s favorite tech companies and this survey is yet another indication of that.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: