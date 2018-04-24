Master & Dynamic introduces new $69 Lightning to 3.5mm headphone cable

Popular audio company Master & Dynamic has today introduced a new Lightning to 3.5mm cable that it hopes will make life easier for those who want to use traditional headphones with their iPhone…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Essentially, this new Lightning to 3.5mm cable allows users to use traditional wired headphones with their iPhone, without the need for an adapter. You can plug the cable directly into the headphones on one end and your iPhone on the other.

Master & Dynamic touts that its new Lightning to 3.5mm cables work with all Master & Dynamic headphones, though they should also work with any pair of headphones that has a swappable 3.5mm cable.

Introducing two new digital editions of our cables: a Lightning Cable for Apple users. Made of the same heavy-duty woven fabric as our original 3.5mm to 3.5mm cables, the two new digital cables include a mic and remote, are compatible with all Master & Dynamic headphones and are available in two classic colorways, silver and black.

Apple, of course, removed the headphone jack starting with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, but despite excellent wireless alternatives such as AirPods, the Bose QC35, and Beats Studio 3, many users still swear by their wired headphones.

The Master & Dynamic Lightning to 3.5mm headphone cable is available now. It retails for $69, though the company is running a site-wide promo that knocks it down to $34.50 for the next few days.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: