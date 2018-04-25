9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy 4-day Apple sale, Anker deals from $8, Bose SoundSport Earbuds $179, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy’s 4-day sale delivers up to $400 off Macs, $500 off iPhone X w/ trade, TVs, more
Anker’s Amazon sale includes new SoundCore headphones, USB-C/Qi chargers, more from $8
Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Earbuds hit Amazon all-time low at $179
iTunes fills your library w/ new $5 4K + HD movie sale, double features for $10, more
Giveaway: Win Nintendo’s elusive SNES Classic Euro edition
Former iPad Game of the Year Severed now just $3 on the App Store (Reg. $7)
- Rusty Lake Paradise iOS adventure game hits all-time low at just $2 + more from $1
- Wordscanner Pro now FREE on iOS for first time in years (Reg. $3)
Best Sellers 003: Vello Universal White Balance Handheld Disc [Video
Behind the Screens: Michael’s custom reclaimed wood garage setup
Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories
Review: RadCity is a great value eBike for commuters w/ 20+ mph speeds & 45+ mile range
Quick Review: AirPods alternative that charge via USB-C and actually stay in for $28 Prime shipped
Moshi’s 6ft Integra USB-C to USB-C Charge Cable $16 & USB-C Car Charger $28 w/ code 9to5GoogleMoshi
MORE NEW DEALS:
Get 20% off FIBARO’s new HomeKit controller ‘The Button’ $48 (Reg $60)
- Keep your bike lit at night w/ this Schwinn Snake Light Kit for $5 at Amazon
- The Economist Magazine (51-issues) is now over $100 off: 1-yr. for $51 shipped
- Target Furniture Flash Sale cuts 30% off items for every room in your home, today only
- Amazon discounts the brand-new Echo Dot Kids Edition in launch-day bundles from $130
- LG’s 24″ monitor is great for multi-screen setups: $159 (Reg. $210), more
- Sphero’s evil iPhone-controlled Star Wars R2-Q5 Droid $80 (Reg. $100+)
- Amazon offers deep deals on Ancestry Testing Kits, starting from $69
- Famous Footwear offers BOGO 50% off all clearance shoes: Sperry, Nike, PUMA, more
- The Parker Bear STEM toy for iOS/Android is down to just $45 shipped today (Reg. $60)
- OtterBox releases new ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ iPhone cases with 20% off deal
- Start gaming on a budget w/ Dell’s Inspiron Gaming Desktop: $680 (Reg. $800)
- Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker + 32-Pack K-Cups for $100 shipped ($150+ value)
- Today only, Hollister has 20 jeans at $20 or less for men and women
- Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY Foldable 28W Solar Charger w/ 2 USB $52, more
- Control your locks w/ this HomeKit-enabled option from Kwikset: $165.50 (Reg. $200+)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Planescape Torment, MyBrushes, more
- Volcom shirts, shorts & accessories all under $30 at Hautelook
- FREE Xbox credit: $50 gift cards for $40 + Live Gold 1-yr. for $43 w/ free email delivery
- Amazon launches Echo Dot Kids Edition and announces FreeTime for Alexa
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Hunter $37.50, Shadow of Colossus $24, more
- LINENSPA 10-Inch Mattress (all sizes) hits Amazon all-time low from $150 (up to $100 off)
- Perry Ellis Friends & Family Sale refreshes your wardrobe with 40% off sitewide
- Pick up some bonsai trees/bamboo from $15 in today’s Gold Box Deals at Amazon
- Amazon 1-day BLACK+DECKER/Bissell sales: Hand Vacuum Kits from $20, more
- Check temps without contact by using the Seek Thermal Compact Imager: $159 (Reg. $250)
- Amazon has the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. Cooker for $56 shipped (today only, Reg. $80)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
New spring books and cookbooks to add to your collection
Rogue Amoeba launches new podcasting bundle with over $50 savings
Jailbreak allows all 14 million Nintendo Switch consoles to run custom apps & games
- iPhone app allows Amazon to deliver packages to your (compatible) unattended car
- Samsung unwraps new 970 EVO/Pro NVMe Solid-State Drives, available in May
- Anker unveils new Vortex Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, available now at Amazon
- Our favorite unique drying racks for avoiding the dryer & saving money
- Amazon said to be developing robots for in-home consumer use
- HumBeatz for iOS/Android magically translates vocals to MIDI instruments/drums [Video]
- Dust off your record player, a new startup is looking to bring high-definition audio to vinyl
- Uniqlo x JW Anderson collection is here with great prices, shop the new line before it sells out
- Moto Rocker delivers retro-inspired racing design to your kid’s playroom … for $1,600
- SNK looks to take on Nintendo & Sega with its own Neo Geo Classic Edition console
- Best Buy and Amazon team up to offer Fire TV Edition, an exclusive new take on smart TVs
- Our favorite unique baby and toddler accessories under $15 at Amazon
- Herman Miller unveils new Cosm task chair with fresh colors, sleek design
- Here’s everything we know about the new Xbox Live Avatar Editor from today’s leaked video
- GoPro launches a trade-in program, willing to accept any digital camera
- Otterbox releases new ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ cases for iPhone and more
- Konami is bringing the Castlevania series to iOS this year w/ multiplayer modes and more
- Boosted announces four new electric skateboards starting at only $749
- Sega confirms MegaDrive Mini retro-remake console, slated for 2018 release
- Iconic Sega Genesis titles are making their way to Nintendo Switch this summer
- Target to begin offering same-day store-to-home delivery in select areas
- Sony announces smaller, ‘more affordable’ version of its Digital Paper e-ink tablet
- April Splurge vs. Save: Spring Shoes – over $800 in savings
- Mega Man X Collection brings the entire series to PS4, Xbox One, Switch this summer [Video]
- Airstream drops the iconic aluminum build in its new Nest travel trailer
- Nintendo joins forces with VC firm to help bolster Switch accessories