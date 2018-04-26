Latest Apple Pay promo offers 10% off Hayneedle furniture & home decor

Apple continues to roll out the Apple Pay promos designed to encourage people to use its mobile wallet service to pay for both offline and online purchases.

The latest, available thru May 2, offers 10% off furniture and home decor purchases from Hayneedle – though with a lengthy list of exclusions …

Apple also points to Apple Pay being accepted at other related retailers, though without any incentives in those cases:

Ace Hardware

Crate & Barrel

Big Lots!

Jet

Kohl’s

Houzz

While 10% is a worthwhile discount on expensive items like furniture, don’t expect it to apply to all your Hayneedle purchases – the promo email links to a page that lists literally scores of excluded brands and product categories. These include most baby & kid products, lots of kitchen & dining items, a long list of outdoor products and quite a few sports & fitness ones.

But if you’re feeling lucky, the Hayneedle app is a free download from the App Store. You’ve also still got time to pick up some free fries from McDonalds tomorrow …

