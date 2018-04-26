KGI: 2018 LCD iPhone will feature stronger display glass, more resistant to impact

Apple is expected to unleash three new iPhone models in the fall, two high-end models with OLED displays, and one 6.1-inch iPhone with an LCD display. In a new report, KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo is sharing a few more details for what to expect with the LCD model.

In addition to not having 3D Touch as reported earlier, KGI’s Kuo (via Feng) believes that Apple will be using a stronger display glass which will be more impact resistant and lighter.

The lower-end iPhone is said to be using a CGS (Cover Glass Sensor) process, which will be much thinner. Apple will also reportedly be adding a thin-film sensor in addition to the touch film sensor. It’s unclear at this time what this layer is for, however, it will be increasing the cost of the touch panel by 15%.

The report also states that all iPhones, including the two OLED models will adopt the CGS process in 2019, which makes sense if Apple wants to make their display glass more reliable and less prone to cracking on impact.

Suppliers should see a slight increase in revenue as the cost for the CGS process is slightly higher than the previous process for iPhone displays.

