9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy Apple Watch sale, HomePod from $325, 27-inch 5K iMac $200 off, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy is having a huge Apple Watch sale today, score cert. refurb deals on nearly every style

Apple’s HomePod is available from $325 shipped at OWC & Best Buy

Save nearly $300 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB via eBay

iTunes fills your library w/ new $5 4K + HD movie sale, double features for $10, more

Galaxy Trucker Pocket on iOS now FREE for first time ever (Reg. $5) + more

Our favorite cord-cutting gear and services to ease the transition from cable

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories

Review: RadCity is a great value eBike for commuters w/ 20+ mph speeds & 45+ mile range

MORE NEW DEALS:

Adorn your wrist with a Fitbit Charge 2 or Alta HR Fitness Tracker for $120 (20% off)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

KORG Gadget music-making app now on Switch w/ Joy-Con motion control [Video]

TCL’s new 4K Roku-enabled HDR TVs are wildly-affordable, available today at Amazon

LEGO opens its latest theme park attraction, the 4,100-piece Creator Expert Roller Coaster