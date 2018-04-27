9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy Apple Watch sale, HomePod from $325, 27-inch 5K iMac $200 off, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy is having a huge Apple Watch sale today, score cert. refurb deals on nearly every style
Apple’s HomePod is available from $325 shipped at OWC & Best Buy
Save $200 on Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac 5K via B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
Save nearly $300 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB via eBay
Best Buy’s 4-day sale delivers up to $400 off Macs, $500 off iPhone X w/ trade, TVs, more
Anker’s Amazon sale includes new SoundCore headphones, USB-C/Qi chargers, more from $8
iTunes fills your library w/ new $5 4K + HD movie sale, double features for $10, more
Giveaway: Win Nintendo’s elusive SNES Classic Euro edition
Galaxy Trucker Pocket on iOS now FREE for first time ever (Reg. $5) + more
- Civilization VI now matching Mac App Store all-time low at $30 (Reg. $50)
- Former iPad Game of the Year Severed now just $3 on the App Store (Reg. $7)
- Mordheim Warband Skirmish RPG on iOS now FREE for very first time ever (Reg. $4)
- Rusty Lake Paradise iOS adventure game hits all-time low at just $2 + more from $1
Best travel-sized USB wall chargers for iPhone, Android, Switch, more from $8
Our favorite cord-cutting gear and services to ease the transition from cable
Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories
Review: RadCity is a great value eBike for commuters w/ 20+ mph speeds & 45+ mile range
Quick Review: AirPods alternative that charge via USB-C and actually stay in for $28 Prime shipped
MORE NEW DEALS:
Adorn your wrist with a Fitbit Charge 2 or Alta HR Fitness Tracker for $120 (20% off)
- Tacklife Rechargeable 2600mAh Electric-Arc Lighter for $12 Prime shipped
- Dooney & Bourke handbags, wallets & more up to 50% off at Nordstrom Rack
- Nintendo bringing new original RPG known as Dragalia Lost to iOS/Android [Video]
- Pick up YI’s 4K Action Cam just in time to film your next outdoor adventure: $132 (Reg. $170)
- Amazon now offers home security system packages from $240 installed w/ no monthly fees
- Lands’ End updates your spring wardrobe with 25% off full-priced items
- Breville Infuser Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine now $100 off at Amazon
- This YUNEEC Hexacopter bundle lets your aerial photography skills soar: $1,149 ($300 off)
- Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale up to 50% off shorts, pullovers, shirts & more
- Upgrade your home network w/ Orbi’s 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi Kit at $250 (Reg. $300)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Brave Guardians TD, Tower of Fortune 2, more
- Philips’ high-end Somneo Sunrise Wake-up Light hits Amazon all-time low at $142.50
- Smartphone Accessories: Google Daydream VR Headset $49, more
- Steve Madden knocks 25% off sitewide + free shipping with this promo code
- Bowers & Wilkins P5 Wireless Headphones on sale for $200 (Reg. $300), today only
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry 5 $43, Zelda TriForce Heroes 3DS $13, more
- Logitech’s MX ERGO Advanced Wireless Trackball returns to $85 shipped (15% off)
- Macy’s Friends & Family Sale: extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, more
- Bring home this bundle of 2 Amazon Fire TV Sticks for $65 shipped ($100 value)
- PowerA Super Mario and Mario Kart Collector Pins now 30% off at Amazon
- Upgrade to an Xbox One X 1TB Console for just $420 shipped today (Reg. $500)
- Add Insignia’s Google Assistant Smart Speaker to your nightstand from $25 shipped
- Polarized Aviators Sungasses that are perfect for spring weather $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)
- Pick up a best-selling Kindle eBook in today’s Gold Box for $5 (Reg. $10+)
- Sphero’s adorable R2-D2 iPhone-controlled droid now $70 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $180)
- Outfit your 9.7-inch iPad with a leather folio for $13.50 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
KORG Gadget music-making app now on Switch w/ Joy-Con motion control [Video]
TCL’s new 4K Roku-enabled HDR TVs are wildly-affordable, available today at Amazon
LEGO opens its latest theme park attraction, the 4,100-piece Creator Expert Roller Coaster
- LEGO’s new City-themed Hospital kit opens its doors, includes 12 minifigures and more
- Nordstrom’s new Gal Meets Glam Collection has the perfect dresses for spring wedding season
- Videomaker tips 001: How to use a rubber band for smoother tripod pans [Video]
- Anker unveils Flare and Flare+ featuring 360º sound, waterproofing
- OtterBox releases new ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ iPhone cases with 20% off deal
- Amazon launches Echo Dot Kids Edition and announces FreeTime for Alexa
- Try out Detroit Become Human’s insane visuals & player-choice gameplay for FREE on PS4
- Make a splash with the best swimsuits for your next vacation under $50
- New spring books and cookbooks to add to your collection
- Rogue Amoeba launches new podcasting bundle with over $50 savings
- Jailbreak allows all 14 million Nintendo Switch consoles to run custom apps & games
- iPhone app allows Amazon to deliver packages to your (compatible) unattended car
- Samsung unwraps new 970 EVO/Pro NVMe Solid-State Drives, available in May
- Anker unveils new Vortex Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, available now at Amazon
- Our favorite unique drying racks for avoiding the dryer & saving money
- Amazon said to be developing robots for in-home consumer use
- HumBeatz for iOS/Android magically translates vocals to MIDI instruments/drums [Video]
- Dust off your record player, a new startup is looking to bring high-definition audio to vinyl
- Uniqlo x JW Anderson collection is here with great prices, shop the new line before it sells out
- Moto Rocker delivers retro-inspired racing design to your kid’s playroom … for $1,600
- SNK looks to take on Nintendo & Sega with its own Neo Geo Classic Edition console
- Best Buy and Amazon team up to offer Fire TV Edition, an exclusive new take on smart TVs
- Our favorite unique baby and toddler accessories under $15 at Amazon
- Herman Miller unveils new Cosm task chair with fresh colors, sleek design
- Here’s everything we know about the new Xbox Live Avatar Editor from today’s leaked video
- GoPro launches a trade-in program, willing to accept any digital camera
- Otterbox releases new ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ cases for iPhone and more
- Konami is bringing the Castlevania series to iOS this year w/ multiplayer modes and more
- Boosted announces four new electric skateboards starting at only $749
- Sega confirms MegaDrive Mini retro-remake console, slated for 2018 release
- Iconic Sega Genesis titles are making their way to Nintendo Switch this summer
- Target to begin offering same-day store-to-home delivery in select areas
- Sony announces smaller, ‘more affordable’ version of its Digital Paper e-ink tablet
- April Splurge vs. Save: Spring Shoes – over $800 in savings
- Mega Man X Collection brings the entire series to PS4, Xbox One, Switch this summer [Video]
- Airstream drops the iconic aluminum build in its new Nest travel trailer
- Nintendo joins forces with VC firm to help bolster Switch accessories