Cardhop 1.1 introduces Smart Groups, customized contact printing, more

Cardhop, from the makers of Fantastical, has quickly joined my list of must-have Mac apps since it launched last fall. Working with contacts — like properly saving new entries from email with the right details and quickly recalling those contacts when needed — feels crippled on my Mac when Cardhop isn’t installed and running.

Now Cardhop is receiving its first big update since debuting in October. New features include Smart Groups, custom printing, support for five languages total, and more.

Here’s what’s new in Cardhop 1.1 for Mac:

– Full support for French, German, Italian, Spanish, English, and Japanese (including parsing and address/phone formats) – Smart groups: Create dynamic smart groups that automatically update based on specific search criteria – Template preferences to customize fields and labels for new contacts – Printing support: Print customized envelopes, labels, and lists of contacts – Quick Action for printing: Type “print” or use a Quick Action button to quickly print a contact or group – “Add Notes with Timestamp” option to quickly insert the current date and time into the notes of a contact – Typing into a related name field now suggests other names in your contacts – Various fixes and improvements

Simply update to Cardhop 1.1 to expand language support which includes intelligent parsing from natural language input, and template preferences can now be customized in the app’s preferences window. The new Smart Groups feature lets you create contact groups based on fields like location, company, and other conditions.

Printing support is now built right in. Just press Command + P when viewing an individual contact to printing an envelope or label, or select a group of contacts to print your whole database or specific contacts as a list.

Naturally, Cardhop also supports natural language input for printing contacts as well so you can type ‘print Apple Inc’ and click the new print action button to start printing a contact.

The notes section with contacts is virtually hidden in other apps including the built-in app, but Cardhop promotes it to a fixed position and not a hidden scroll-to-find section. I use this section all the time now to jot down context clues when creating new contacts so I’ll know why they’re in my database in the future.

Starting with version 1.1, Cardhop now includes a simple ‘Add Timestamp’ button to the notes section so you can instantly start a new note entry with the current date and time to add even more context to what you write without effort.

Cardhop 1.1 is a free update for existing customers, and $19.99 on the Mac App Store and Flexibits.com after a 21-day free trial.

