Niantic announces this year’s Pokémon GO summer tour, in US, Germany, Japan

Niantic’s first attempt at a live Pokémon GO festival, held in Chicago last July, wasn’t exactly a blockbuster success. A combination of network congestion and server issues saw many attendees unable to even login, let alone play the game.

Niantic issued refunds and in-game credit, while blaming carriers, but eventually accepted full responsibility and settled a lawsuit by agreeing to refund travel and accommodation costs.

Undeterred by this, the company plans to return to Chicago for another attempt as part of a new summer festival …

The company has announced three events, in Dortmund, Germany; Chicago; and Yokosuka, Japan.

The German event kicks off the tour.

Trainers across Europe: Get ready for a Safari Zone event in Dortmund, Germany. Together with the city of Dortmund, we will host an event from June 30 to July 1 in beautiful Westfalenpark. Westfalenpark is not only one of the largest inner-city parks in Europe but also includes elaborate water features, a Japanese garden, and large playgrounds for kids and families. Enjoy the fresh air and beautiful view while catching many types of Pokémon! Activities will expand to Dortmund’s entire city district, inviting players from all over Europe to explore the city’s cultural history through Pokémon GO.

Chicago’s festival is on July 14 and 15.

Pokémon GO Fest 2018: A Walk in the Park will offer a unique, immersive play experience unseen anywhere else that will create a daylong adventure for Trainers. The event will be held in the city’s historic Lincoln Park, with a 1.8-mile walking course that, among the tree-lined greenery, will include exclusive activities for Trainers of all ages. Single-day passes go on sale on May 11 for $20.

No date has yet been announced for the Japanese Safari Zone.

We’ve been so inspired by the spirit and dedication of Trainers who have come to our events throughout Asia. From Tottori to Seoul to Chiayi, we’ve been lucky to see hundreds of thousands of Trainers coming together to view breathtaking scenery, catch many types of Pokémon, and enjoy a unique real-world experience. We’ll have a Safari Zone event in Yokosuka, Japan, later this Summer, to be followed by an exciting schedule for our Trainers across Asia

The company has promised special activities and challenges for those unable to attend any of the live events. Details of all the events can be found here.

