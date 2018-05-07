Warren Buffett would ‘love to own 100%’ of AAPL as stock price set to hit new all-time high at market open

Apple shook off bearish analysts last week with solid earnings, guidance, and a new capital return program, with AAPL stock soaring after the results. It hit a new all-time high on news that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway had bought 75 million shares in the first quarter. In an interview with CNBC today, Buffet heaped even more positivity onto Apple, and the stock market is looking to propel AAPL even higher at the open.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Buffett said that his company owns about 5% of Apple stock right now, and wants to own more: he’d ‘love to own 100% of it’.

Of course, due to lack of capital, regulatory barriers and simple logistics, it’s impossible for Berkshire Hathaway to acquire all of a company as large as Apple.

However, his jovial comments send the message that he is very confident in Apple’s financials and business, with a positive outlook on the stock.

Buffett on his Apple stake: We currently own about 5% of the company, "but I'd love to own 100% of it" https://t.co/9SiIuaXfCo pic.twitter.com/A3zsAQfpPu — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) May 7, 2018

In pre-market right now, Apple stock is above its previously set all-time high of $184.25. It looks to open at a record around $184.80. Eyes are on as the company continues to close in on a trillion-dollar market cap. Current market capitalization is just under $900 billion. AAPL needs to breach $194 to hit that magic $1,000,000,000,000 number.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: