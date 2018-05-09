9to5Toys Lunch Break: high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro $1,700, Belkin Lightning Cable $5, ZAGG iPad Pro Keyboard $80, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 2016 15-inch spec’d out MacBook Pro gets $400+ discount to $1,700
Belkin’s 4-ft. MFi Lightning cable features a right-angle connector at just $5 shipped
Protect your 10.5-inch iPad Pro w/ this ZAGG Keyboard Case: $80 (Reg. $100)
Apple’s prev. gen. 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB in multiple colors returns to $249 shipped
iTunes Mother’s Day Movie Sale arrives w/ deals from $5 + favorite rentals under $4
Nodus offers 40% off all of its iPhone X/8/7 & iPad cases: Leather Shell Case $41, much more
These stylish felt sleeves keep your MacBook protected for under $8 Prime shipped
Apple Watch deals abound for Mother’s Day Week: Series 3 from $279 or Series 1 from $149
Parallels for Mac gets 15% price drop today with deals starting from $18 + more
- Neon Chrome iOS twin-stick top-down shooter matching all-time low at $2 (Reg. $7)
- Lumino City for iOS hits lowest price in nearly a year: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Pocket Anatomy (2018) now down to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $9)
- Bocce 3D for iOS is now FREE for the first time ever (Reg. $2)
- Inkwork turns your photos into drawings, now FREE for first time ever (Reg. $3)
Giveaway: Win a pair of gorgeous Grado Labs RS1e Wooden Headphones ($700 value)
Behind the Screens: Patrick’s UltraWide MacBook Pro RGB Setup
9to5Rewards: Win Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad + Apple Pencil [Giveaway]
9to5 readers can get DearMob iPhone Manager’s latest version for free (Reg. $60)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Give your MacBook a home w/ Vogek’s Aluminum Stand in two colors for $19
- Stop paying full price at Petco: $60 gift card for $50 w/ free email delivery + more
- WaterField’s new Pro Leather Executive MacBook Backpack and Folio is now available
- Charge your MacBook Pro, iPad, iPhone, more on this flexible power strip w/ USB for $10
- Control coffee makers & lamps w/ this 2-pack of TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Plugs: $41 (Reg. $55)
- Bodum 12-Oz. PAVINA Glass Coffee Mugs: 6-Pack $40 or 2-Pack $16
- Panasonic’s eneloop AAA Rechargeable Battery Bundle + Charger: $19 Prime shipped
- Nintendo Joy-Con in Gray within about $1 of Amazon all-time low at $64 shipped
- Apple wants $19 for a 1-port USB wall charger, pick up Aukey’s 2-port option for $6
- Apple lands on Jet․com with deals on MacBooks and more, beats Amazon on inventory
- Add Yamaha’s 7.2-Ch. 4K AirPlay AV receiver to your home theater: $225 (Refurb, Orig. $550)
- Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY Portable Bluetooth Speaker w/ Microphone $45, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Anthill, Living Earth Clock & Weather, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12, Stardew Valley $13, more
- Monument Valley is now FREE on the Google Play Store (Reg. $4)
- Mother’s Day Jewelry up to 40% off at Amazon from $6: Michael Kors, Amazon Collection, more
- MEE audio’s Pinnacle P1 In-Ear Headphones feature detachable cables: $130.50 (Reg. $200)
- Logitech Harmony Companion Smart Remote Control drops to $110 (Reg. up to $150)
- Upgrade to these 1,000 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Sheet Sets from $61 shipped (Reg. $88)
- Roav’s C1 Pro Dash Cam captures 1440p & has a built-in GPS to track drives: $80 (Reg. $105)
- Add Insignia’s 50-inch 4K HDR UHDTV w/ Roku to your home for $330, today only
- Amazon offers 2-Pack of Riedel SST Wine Glasses (various styles) for $45 (Reg. $60)
- Under Armour Backpacks from under $15 w/ dedicated MacBook storage, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nintendo’s Switch Online service set to launch w/ 20 NES titles including Mario Bros and more
LEGO Ideas announces the next 10 potential kits: BMW Motorcycle, The Flintstones, more
Best Game Releases for May: Donkey Kong & Mega Man for Switch, much more
- Marshall unveils third-generation Major headphones with tweaked design
- SOLOS smart glasses bring your iOS health and fitness data up close
- Nintendo partners w/ Random House to produce children’s books based on its iconic games
- Thanos comes to Fortnite in FREE Avengers Infinity War crossover, starting tomorrow
- Take on your friends in AR Lightsaber battles w/ new Star Wars Jedi Challenges update
- Adobe’s new Creative Cloud pricing for K-12 schools looks great until you read the fine print
- Le Creuset Sorbet Collection has us ready for desert with all items under $100
- Best student discounts: Save on gear from Apple & Best Buy, fast food, fashion and more
- Swagtron intros three new electric bike and scooter alternatives from $500
- LifeProof unveils new highly-protective backpacks for MacBook and active lifestyles
- Amazon Wag looks to disrupt the pet product market, dog food arriving first w/ more to come
- 9to5Toys Mother’s Day Gift Guide with unique ideas from $20
- Sphero’s Misty II personal robot launches w/ big price tag despite 50% pre-order discount
- Best Tech Gift Ideas for Teacher Appreciation Week from under $15
- Best outdoor kids’ toys to stay entertained this spring and summer
- B&O takes its iconic Earset earphones wireless for the first time
- Interact with PAC-MAN & friends in BANDAI NAMCO’s latest Alexa skill
- IK unveils its first analog synth hardware for Mac & iOS w/ impressive price tag [Video]
- Watch the brand new Red Dead Redemption 2 story trailer right here [Video]
- Han Solo’s iconic blaster hero prop headed to auction, estimated to sell for $500,000
- Capcom re-releasing Mega Man X & Mega Man 2 with special edition NES/SNES cartridges
- Oculus Go is now available for purchase at $199 via authorized retailers
- Amazon’s new Prime Book Box delivers kid-focused titles to your door for $23/month
- The best walking shoes under $100 for men and women
- The new Bkool Smart Bike brings millions of cycling routes worldwide to your home
- Become a CIA agent with these top-secret government board games [Video]
- HyperX Predator DDR4 IR-synced RGB RAM is now available for purchase
- Unique gift ideas for the chef in your life under $100
- Shure debuts a ‘more affordable’ pair of its high-end electrostatic earphones at $1,999
- Graduation gift ideas for him and her under $100: watches, luggage & more