9to5Mac Happy Hour 172: HomePod calendar clue, I/O impressions, watchOS 5 wish list

- May. 10th 2018 11:59 am PT

View Comments

This week Benjamin and Zac welcome a clue that suggests HomePod will soon work with Calendar, new details about the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus and an iOS 12 Face ID rumor, quick impressions from Google I/O, Hodinkee’s new Jony Ive interview on Apple Watch, and our watchOS 5 wish list.

