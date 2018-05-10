9to5Mac Happy Hour 172: HomePod calendar clue, I/O impressions, watchOS 5 wish list

This week Benjamin and Zac welcome a clue that suggests HomePod will soon work with Calendar, new details about the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus and an iOS 12 Face ID rumor, quick impressions from Google I/O, Hodinkee’s new Jony Ive interview on Apple Watch, and our watchOS 5 wish list.

