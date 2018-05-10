Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE expands to four new countries

Apple today has released the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE support in a handful of new countries. With today’s additions, the smartwatch is now available in 16 different countries with LTE capabilities…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Starting today, Apple users in Sweden, India, Denmark, and Taiwan can now purchase the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE support. Apple originally made this announcement last month, with availability commencing today.

In Taiwan, five carriers are offering LTE support for the Apple Watch, including Taiwan Mobile, FarEsTone3, Telecom3, Chunghwa, and APT3.

Meanwhile, customers in Sweden and Denmark must rely on “3” for LTE support.

Notably, Indian carriers Reliance Jio and Airtel are offering the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE at no additional month cost to users, with the device pulling from the paired phone’s pool of data.

Since the Apple Watch Series 3 was released last year, it has gradually been expanding in global availability as more carriers add support for the smartwatch. Here is the full list of countries where Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE is available:

Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Japan, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sweden, the UK, United States, and Taiwan

Are you an Apple Watch Series 3 user? Do you actively use the LTE connectivity? Let us know down in the comments!

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: