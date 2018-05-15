Adonit launches Snap 2 iPhone stylus with camera selfie button for creatives and social media lovers

Popular stylus maker, Adonit has today released its newest stylus, Snap 2 with a range of features focused on creatives and Snapchat and Instagram users that has a built-in camera shutter for selfies and more.

AirPods

Snap 2 blends a Bluetooth camera shutter remote with a fine-point stylus and is available in space gray, peach pop, and parakeet blue.

The new stylus is aimed at creatives and social media fans with who like to draw, sketch, annotate, and snap selfies and other shots.

The fine stylus tip comes in at 1.9mm and the stylus gets 12 hours of use on a charge. However, no USB-C or Lightning here to recharge, Snap 2 juices up via microUSB. It does come with the slim magnetic mount seen in the video below.

The camera shutter feature works with third-party camera apps as well as iOS’ default app and also features a triple burst feature.

Snap 2 is priced at $35 and is available direct from Adonit or from Amazon.