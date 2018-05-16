9to5Toys Lunch Break: UE MEGABLAST $191, Belkin Apple Watch Charger $35, V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless $201, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
The UE MEGABLAST packs Alexa, waterproofing, more for $191 (Reg. $300)
Belkin’s Valet Apple Watch Dock sports an integrated charger for $35 shipped
V-MODA headphones/speakers up to $100 off today: Crossfade 2 Wireless $201, more
Get BentoStack and keep your Mac/iPhone accessories organized: $35 (Reg. $50)
B&H just launched its biggest Apple sale of the year, here are our top picks
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad w/ Apple Pencil support from $300 via Best Buy
iTunes HD Movie Sale: Star Wars films $15, Harry Potter Rentals $1, more from $5
Anker Amazon Sale has smart home gear, USB-C cables, wireless chargers, more from $9
DaisyDisk helps you spring clean your Mac for $7
- Fresh Reversi on iOS is FREE for first time in years (Reg. up to $3)
- Moog music production apps on sale from $2: Animoog, Model D, Model 15, more
- CloudApp makes it easy to share screenshots with your team for $30
- Train Conductor for iOS is now FREE on the App Store (Reg. $2)
Behind the Screens: Greg’s mobile photography suite
10% off Puls in-home phone repair, TV mounting and smart home setup services with 9to5Mac10
MORE NEW DEALS:
Today only, grab Dell’s 27-inch QHD GSync Monitor w/ HDMI for $350 (Reg. $500)
- Columbia apparel starting at $18: t-shirts, jackets, shorts & more during its Spring Deals
- Dell’s Inspiron 15.6-inch laptop has 500GB of storage for $230 (Reg. $280)
- Philips Series 3500 Norelco Beard Trimmer drops to $25 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)
- JBL speakers inside an LED Light Bulb? That’s right… Pick one up for $15 (Reg. $30)
- Take to the skies on a budget w/ an AUKEY Mohawk Drone at $37.50 shipped
- Amazon fishing gear from $7 Prime shipped: telescopic pole $28, lures, more
- G.SKILL RGB Mechanical Keyboard drops to $63, UtechSmart RGB keyboard $21
- Abercrombie has deals from $8 with select shirts, jeans & more at 60% off
- Amazon Prime members save 10% at Whole Foods, deep discounts on other products
- Netgear unveils Arlo LED Security Lights w/ Alexa control, variable colors
- PUMA Pop-Up Sale takes up to 60% off select styles starting from just $10
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Nimian Legends, D&D Lords of Waterdeep, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Garmin vívosmart HR Activity Tracker $69, more
- Macy’s Summer Finds Event: extra 25% off Lacoste, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Rayman Legends Switch $16, Mortal Kombat XL $10, more
- Add Downton Abbey The Complete Series to your iTunes library for $40 (Reg. $85)
- Razer Fragfest Sale: Blade Stealth Laptop $1,050, Razer Phone $600, more from $30
- HP 13″ Convertible Laptop: $800 shipped for today only (Refurb, Orig. $1,300)
- Rockport Outlet cuts up to 70% off sitewide + an extra 30% off at checkout
- Turn your coffee maker on w/ voice commands: Gosund 2-pack Wi-Fi Smart Plugs $17.50
- Gibson/Fender Guitar starter bundles: acoustic or electric w/ lessons from $90
- Amazon 1-day Ecosmart Tankless Water Heater sale up to $100 off from $166.50
- Pick up a Motorola E4 Android + $30 Verizon Pre-Paid Refill Card for $49 ($100 value)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
TiVo debuts Alexa skill so you tell your Echo to change channels, skip commercials and more
Amazon’s autonomous Go grocery store slated for San Francisco & Chicago
Flip from over-ear to on-ear w/ these new magnetic leather/metal headphones
- Adonit launches Snap 2 iPhone stylus with camera selfie button
- Microsoft said to be developing accessibility-focused Xbox One controller for E3
- ViewSonic debuts ultra-portable M1 projector with Harman Kardon speakers
- HP announces the ENVY Curved AiO 34 with 1440p screen, Alexa, Qi-enabled base, more
- Coach collaborates with Disney once again for a Dark Fairy Tale Collection
- Moog unleashes new Grandmother semi-modular synth, available now [Video]
- Bethesda officially announces post-apocalyptic shooter Rage 2 w/ debut trailer
- Nintendo’s much sought-after NES Classic is returning this summer, here’s what we know
- Blinkers aim to make riding your eBike safer with turn signals and brake lights
- West Elm x Pottery Barn Kids unveils a new collection with modern nursery items
- Polk Assist is a new Google Assistant smart speaker ‘built for the love of music’
- Panasonic unveils new rugged Lumix camera with integrated viewfinder
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Charging Dock, here are our favorite alternatives from $10
- Here’s our first look at SNK’s new SNES Classic Edition-style mini arcade console [Gallery]
- How to build a robust and reliable home Wi-Fi network
- The new Battery Shell from Mission Accessories makes your Amazon Echo 2 portable
- Plex brings Sonos and Alexa support among other enhancements to your music library
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate debuts on Nintendo Switch this summer [Video]
- Target’s new Genuine Kids from OshKosh has the cutest matching outfits for family photos
- Apple lands on Jet․com with deals on MacBooks and more, beats Amazon on inventory
- WaterField’s new Pro Leather Executive MacBook Backpack and Folio is now available
- Steam Link and Steam Video apps coming soon to iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Android
- Nintendo’s Switch Online service set to launch w/ 20 NES titles including Mario Bros and more
- LEGO Ideas announces the next 10 potential kits: BMW Motorcycle, The Flintstones, more
- Best Game Releases for May: Donkey Kong & Mega Man for Switch, much more
- Marshall unveils third-generation Major headphones with tweaked design
- SOLOS smart glasses bring your iOS health and fitness data up close
- Nintendo partners w/ Random House to produce children’s books based on its iconic games
- Thanos comes to Fortnite in FREE Avengers Infinity War crossover, starting tomorrow
- Take on your friends in AR Lightsaber battles w/ new Star Wars Jedi Challenges update
- Adobe’s new Creative Cloud pricing for K-12 schools looks great until you read the fine print