Apple Pay expands to over 30 more banks across the United States

Apple Pay continues to pick up new banks and credit unions every few weeks — and soon three new countries. These are the latest new banks and credit unions added in the US that let you pay with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac…

9to5Mac Happy Hour

United States

Aeroquip Credit Union

AllSouth Federal Credit Union

AuburnBank

Azura Credit Union

Bangor Federal Credit Union

Bank of Sun Prairie

Citizens National Bank of Albion

Community Alliance Credit Union

Community Bank (IL)

Dover-Phila Federal Credit Union

Family Financial Credit Union

Farmers & Merchants Bank (NE)

First Century Bank

First Century Bank, N.A.

Gratiot Community Credit Union

Key Community Bank

Kraftman Federal Credit Union

Lake Elmo Bank

Millington Bank

MTC Federal Credit Union

OneUnited Bank

Orlando Federal Credit Union

Prime Alliance Bank

Revere Bank

Sterling National Bank

Teachers Federal Credit Union

The Bank of Tampa

Tyler City Employee Credit Union

UP Arkansas Federal Credit Union

West End Bank

White River Credit Union

Yampa Valley Bank

Check out our Apple Pay guide for the latest news.

Related Stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: