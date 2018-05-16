Apple Pay expands to over 30 more banks across the United States

Apple Pay continues to pick up new banks and credit unions every few weeks — and soon three new countries. These are the latest new banks and credit unions added in the US that let you pay with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac…
United States
- Aeroquip Credit Union
- AllSouth Federal Credit Union
- AuburnBank
- Azura Credit Union
- Bangor Federal Credit Union
- Bank of Sun Prairie
- Citizens National Bank of Albion
- Community Alliance Credit Union
- Community Bank (IL)
- Dover-Phila Federal Credit Union
- Family Financial Credit Union
- Farmers & Merchants Bank (NE)
- First Century Bank
- First Century Bank, N.A.
- Gratiot Community Credit Union
- Key Community Bank
- Kraftman Federal Credit Union
- Lake Elmo Bank
- Millington Bank
- MTC Federal Credit Union
- OneUnited Bank
- Orlando Federal Credit Union
- Prime Alliance Bank
- Revere Bank
- Sterling National Bank
- Teachers Federal Credit Union
- The Bank of Tampa
- Tyler City Employee Credit Union
- UP Arkansas Federal Credit Union
- West End Bank
- White River Credit Union
- Yampa Valley Bank
