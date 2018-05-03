Latest Apple Pay promo offers $15 off 1-800-Flowers orders in time for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is on May 13, and if you were planning to send flowers, the latest Apple Pay promo is well timed …

Flower delivery company 1-800-Flowers is offering a $15 saving on its gift collections when you use Apple Pay to make a purchase through the iOS app or on the website.

The promo starts today and runs thru May 13.

Apple also suggests three retail stores and three apps you might like to consider for other gifts, all of which accept Apple Pay, though there are no discounts for these.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Shop hundreds of premier designers.

Macy’s: Beauty, fashion, home decor, and more.

lululemon: Yoga-inspired athletic clothing.

Etsy: The market for whatever you’re into.

Soothe: World-class massages delivered to your door.

Print Studio: The best way to print iPhone photos.

For the less imaginative, Apple is also reminding people that they can use Apple Pay to send cash through Messages.

A bunch more U.S. banks and credit unions gained Apple Pay support yesterday, along with additional banks in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, France and Spain.

