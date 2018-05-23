9to5Toys Lunch Break: iOttie iPhone Car Mount $20, MFi Apple Watch Charger $22, HP Envy Printer w/ AirPrint $40, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 iPhone Car Mount falls under $20 Prime shipped (20% off)
Adorn your nightstand w/ this MFi-certified Apple Watch charger at $22 (Reg. $33)
HP Envy Wireless All-in-One Photo Printer w/ AirPrint now $40 for today only
Apple’s 13.3″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar (256GB) now $329+ off: $1,470 shipped
Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar & 512GB SSD at $300 off: $1,700 shipped
Best Buy now offering up to $250 off current gen non-Touch Bar MacBook Pros
Best Buy now takes up to $200 off iPhone 8/Plus: 256GB Plus down to $750
Amazon Anker Accessory Sale from $7: PowerLine II USB-C Cables, Chargers, more
Anker iPhone X/8/7 Plus cases from $4 Prime shipped (multiple styles & colors)
Apple Watch Stands (42mm or 38mm) w/ magnetic clasp from just $6 Prime shipped
Mini Metro: the former Mac Game of the Year hits its lowest price ever at $5 (Reg. $10)
- Get Pool Break 3D Billiards on your iPhone/iPad for FREE today (Reg. up to $2)
- Morphite iOS/Apple TV sci-fi exploration game matching all-time low at $5
Behind the Screens: Chance’s clean iMac-powered blogging setup
Best Sellers 004: Anker SoundCore Bluetooth speaker [Video]
Learn with Me: How to stream PS4 games with Elgato software and hardware [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY Outdoor Bluetooth speaker $27.50 (Reg. $45), more
- Score a 2-pack of Arlo Q 1080p Security Cameras for $249 shipped (18% off)
- Get Alienware’s Advanced Gaming Mouse at its Amazon all-time low of $34 shipped
- Get Google’s Home Mini FREE with $125+ purchases at Google Express for a limited time
- Logitech’s Pro 1080p Webcam is great for Skype calls and more at $25 (Reg. $50)
- Amazon offering Kindle E-readers from $50 for today only: Paperwhite $90, more
- Klipsch whole home audio PowerGate system + Bookshelf Speakers $380 ($660+ value)
- Control lights w/ your voice by using the Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Switch at $30 (Reg. $50)
- Protect your home w/ Nest’s Secure Alarm System at $399 shipped (Reg. $499)
- Today only, save on eero’s refurbished Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi kits from $65 (Orig. up to $399)
- Amazon discounts premium brand watches today from $82: Bulova, Marc Jacobs, more
- Bring home Yamaha’s AirPlay-enabled 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver for $380 (Reg. $500)
- Add this 1TB SSD to your Mac and extend its life for $178.50 shipped (Reg. $215)
- Amazon Canopies/Camping Tent sale from $88: Camping Cube $120 (Reg. $170+), more
- Prime exclusive swimwear for women at 25% off just in time for warm weather
- These Aukey USB Microphones are great for podcasting and more from $7 Prime shipped
- Control Parrot’s Mambo Quadcopter w/ your iPhone or Swift Playgrounds: $45 (Reg. $100)
- The EVOVACS Tineco Cordless Stick/Hand Vac is now $50 off: $150 (Reg. $200)
- Dremel Rotary Tool w/ 28 accessories now just $45 shipped in today’s Gold Box
- Master a new language with Rosetta Stone for $110 (Reg. 180)
- Monoprice’s MP Select Mini 3D Printer V2 falls to new low at $176 shipped ($44 off)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: BioShock Collection $16, Assassin’s Creed Origins $30, more
- Mountain Hardwear Memorial Day Sale with 25% off sitewide + free delivery
- Step your kettle game up w/ a Caribou 34-Oz. Stainless Steel option for $10
- Stanley’s 2-in-1 Electric Pressure Washer drops to $154 shipped (Amazon low)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Remote Drive, I am Reminders, more
- Add this 8W LED desk lamp to your home office for under $10 Prime shipped
- Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale with up to 40% off: Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, adidas, more
- Kate Spade offers 30% off sale styles: handbags, jewelry, shoes, apparel & more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Scosche unveils new Boom Bottle MM speaker w/ magnetic MagicMount tech
iOttie’s new mini iON Wireless Charging Pad for iOS/Android w/ launch day pricing
The best camping and hiking apparel under $30: sunglasses, shirts, backpacks, more
- Sonos debuts discounted speaker bundlesto expand your home audio setup
- New Nintendo Switch co-op ‘Go Vacation’ delivers 50+ mini-games, coming in July
- LEGO’s Powered Up platform brings smartphone control to iconic building bricks
- Capcom allows gamers to stream Resident Evil 7 on Switch starting this month
- PUMA x M.A.C. Cosmetics collection lets you match your lipstick to your sneakers
- Incase’s ProConnected carry-on powers your MacBook w/ integrated USB-C power delivery
- TOMS x Bonobos collaboration has your new shoes for summer days
- Netgear unveils Arlo LED Security Lights w/ Alexa control, variable colors
- Amazon Prime members save 10% at Whole Foods, deep discounts on other products
- Abode’s DIY Smart Home Security System’s Alexa skill gets updated with new features
- Leaks point at Pokémon RPG coming to Switch this fall starring Pikachu & Eevee
- TiVo debuts Alexa skill so you tell your Echo to change channels, skip commercials and more
- Amazon’s autonomous Go grocery store slated for San Francisco & Chicago
- Flip from over-ear to on-ear w/ these new magnetic leather/metal headphones
- Adonit launches Snap 2 iPhone stylus with camera selfie button
- Microsoft said to be developing accessibility-focused Xbox One controller for E3
- ViewSonic debuts ultra-portable M1 projector with Harman Kardon speakers
- HP announces the ENVY Curved AiO 34 with 1440p screen, Alexa, Qi-enabled base, more
- Coach collaborates with Disney once again for a Dark Fairy Tale Collection
- Moog unleashes new Grandmother semi-modular synth, available now [Video]
- Bethesda officially announces post-apocalyptic shooter Rage 2 w/ debut trailer
- Nintendo’s much sought-after NES Classic is returning this summer, here’s what we know
- Blinkers aim to make riding your eBike safer with turn signals and brake lights
- West Elm x Pottery Barn Kids unveils a new collection with modern nursery items
- Polk Assist is a new Google Assistant smart speaker ‘built for the love of music’
- Panasonic unveils new rugged Lumix camera with integrated viewfinder
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Charging Dock, here are our favorite alternatives from $10
- Here’s our first look at SNK’s new SNES Classic Edition-style mini arcade console [Gallery]
- How to build a robust and reliable home Wi-Fi network
- The new Battery Shell from Mission Accessories makes your Amazon Echo 2 portable
- Plex brings Sonos and Alexa support among other enhancements to your music library
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate debuts on Nintendo Switch this summer [Video]
- Target’s new Genuine Kids from OshKosh has the cutest matching outfits for family photos
- Apple lands on Jet․com with deals on MacBooks and more, beats Amazon on inventory