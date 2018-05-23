9to5Toys Lunch Break: iOttie iPhone Car Mount $20, MFi Apple Watch Charger $22, HP Envy Printer w/ AirPrint $40, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 iPhone Car Mount falls under $20 Prime shipped (20% off)

Adorn your nightstand w/ this MFi-certified Apple Watch charger at $22 (Reg. $33)

HP Envy Wireless All-in-One Photo Printer w/ AirPrint now $40 for today only

Apple’s 13.3″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar (256GB) now $329+ off: $1,470 shipped

Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar & 512GB SSD at $300 off: $1,700 shipped

Best Buy now offering up to $250 off current gen non-Touch Bar MacBook Pros

Best Buy now takes up to $200 off iPhone 8/Plus: 256GB Plus down to $750

Amazon Anker Accessory Sale from $7: PowerLine II USB-C Cables, Chargers, more

Anker iPhone X/8/7 Plus cases from $4 Prime shipped (multiple styles & colors)

Apple Watch Stands (42mm or 38mm) w/ magnetic clasp from just $6 Prime shipped

Mini Metro: the former Mac Game of the Year hits its lowest price ever at $5 (Reg. $10)

Best Sellers 004: Anker SoundCore Bluetooth speaker [Video]

Learn with Me: How to stream PS4 games with Elgato software and hardware [Video]

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Scosche unveils new Boom Bottle MM speaker w/ magnetic MagicMount tech

iOttie’s new mini iON Wireless Charging Pad for iOS/Android w/ launch day pricing

The best camping and hiking apparel under $30: sunglasses, shirts, backpacks, more