Valve says Apple has rejected its Steam Link app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

Earlier this month, Valve announced the impending release of its Steam Link application for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The company touted at the time that the app would allow users to experience their Steam library on their Apple devices. Now, Valve says that Apple has rejected the Steam Link app…

In a statement to CNET this evening, Valve said that Apple originally approved the Steam Link application for release on May 7th. Valve then publicly announced the app on May 9th. Shortly thereafter, however, Apple changed its stance and revoked its approval.

Valve says that Apple cited “business conflicts with app guidelines” as reasoning for the revoking. Apple also said its original app review team did not realize the conflicts at the time.

For its part, Valve said it appealed and explained that the Steam Link app simply acts as a “LAN-based remote desktop” and pointed to many other similar applications. Apple, however, rejected that appeal.

Here is the full statement from Valve:

On Monday, May 7th, Apple approved the Steam Link app for release. On Weds, May 9th, Valve released news of the app. The following morning, Apple revoked its approval citing business conflicts with app guidelines that had allegedly not been realized by the original review team. Valve appealed, explaining the Steam Link app simply functions as a LAN-based remote desktop similar to numerous remote desktop applications already available on the App Store. Ultimately, that appeal was denied leaving the Steam Link app for iOS blocked from release. The team here spent many hours on this project and the approval process, so we’re clearly disappointed. But we hope Apple will reconsider in the future.

At this point, it’s unclear what the future holds for Valve’s Steam Link app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The app was originally touted as a way for gamers to “experience their Steam library of games on their iOS devices” while connected via Wi-Fi or Ethernet.

