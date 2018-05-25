9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Series 3 from $279, 10.5-inch iPad Pro $550, Current Gen. iMac $300 off, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy now offering $50 off Apple Watch Series 3 with deals from $279 (38 & 42mm)

Apple’s 10.5″ iPad Pro now up to $150 off for Memorial Day, starting from just $550

Apple’s current gen 21.5 and 27-inch iMac now up to $300 off at Best Buy from $1,200

Best Buy Full Memorial Day Sale Now Live!! Apple Watch Series 3, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, Smart Home, much more

Best Buy now takes up to $200 off iPhone 8/Plus: 256GB Plus down to $750

Amazon Anker Accessory Sale from $7: PowerLine II USB-C Cables, Chargers, more

Tiny Defense 2 on iOS now FREE for first time this year (Reg. $3)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Kickstart your smart home w/ 15% off Best Buy’s lineup of Philips Hue Bulbs & accessories

Nanoleaf’s popular Aurora Rhythm Kit falls to $200 shipped at Best Buy (Reg. $230)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Review: Nanoleaf’s 12-sided HomeKit remote is a novel & clever way to control your smart home

Could Nintendo be planning a mini Classic Edition console for its iconic N64?

Road trip packing essentials for stress-free travel: coolers, organizers, emergency kits & more