9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Accessory Sale, MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $1,400, Logitech MX 2.0 Speakers $70, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon Anker Accessory Sale from $8: nylon lightning cables, chargers, headphones, more
Current gen MacBook Pro with Touch Bar from $1,400 (up to $400 off)
Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 Speakers fall to new all-time low at $70 shipped (Reg. $100)
Memorial Day 2018 Deals Roundup: Apple, Philips, Nest, HDTVs, Adidas & much more
Memorial Day 2018 Fashion Sales are live: Cole Haan, adidas, Timbuk2, Ralph Lauren & many more
Best Buy now offering $50 off Apple Watch Series 3 with deals from $279 (38 & 42mm)
Apple’s 10.5″ iPad Pro now up to $150 off for Memorial Day, starting from just $550
Apple’s current gen 21.5 and 27-inch iMac now up to $300 off at Best Buy from $1,200
Best Buy now takes up to $200 off iPhone 8/Plus: 256GB Plus down to $750
Apple TV 4K 32GB & SteelSeries Nimbus Controller for $195 ($230 value)
Control your Mac from iPhone/iPad at 50% off w/ Jump Desktop, now starting from $8
- Tiny Defense 2 on iOS now FREE for first time this year (Reg. $3)
- The popular Skip-Bo Pro iOS card game is now matching its all-time low at $1 (Reg. $3)
- Mini Metro: the former Mac Game of the Year hits its lowest price ever at $5 (Reg. $10)
- Get Pool Break 3D Billiards on your iPhone/iPad for FREE today (Reg. up to $2)
- Morphite iOS/Apple TV sci-fi exploration game matching all-time low at $5
MORE NEW DEALS:
Nest Secure Alarm Starter Pack drops to new all-time low at $349 (Reg. $500)
- DJI’s Inspire 1 Quadcopter includes a 4K camera, more for $1,120 (Refurb, Orig. $1,999)
- Bring the Ring Video Doorbell Pro to your front door for $183 shipped (Reg. $250)
- Xbox One X is now a straight $100 off for Memorial Day: $400 shipped (Reg. $500)
- Record your drives w/ these Vantrue dash cams from $65 shipped for a limited time at Amazon
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: SEGA’s Super Monkey Ball, Draw Rider Plus, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Street Fighter V Arcade $24, Assassin’s Creed Origins $30, more
- Smartphone Accessories: iHome Star Wars Star Destroyer Bluetooth Speaker $35, more
- The Chefman Smokeless Grill lets you enjoy BBQ indoors for $33 (Orig. $80)
- Sun Joe 2300-PSI Electric Pressure Washer hits Amazon low for today only: $159 (Reg. $244)
- Get some FREE Xbox money w/ gift cards up to 15% off: $25 for $21 or $100 for $85
- Polk Audio T30 Home Theater Speaker down to Amazon low at $64 shipped
- Kano’s Computer Kit Complete w/ Raspberry Pi helps kids learn to code: $200 (Reg. $250)
- IK iRig HD 2 guitar interface for iPhone, iPad and Mac now just $70 (Reg. $100)
- Pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab E for $160 shipped today only at Best Buy (Reg. $200)
- Grab $30 in Domino’s credit for just $25 w/ these gift cards (free email delivery)
- Prime members can now pick up the LG X charge Android smartphone for $100 (40% off)
- Today only, Woot offers up to 75% off CRKT Knives w/ prices from $15 Prime shipped
- Upgrade your home theater w/ LG’s Dolby Atmos 2.1-Ch. soundbar for $279 (Reg. $400+)
- Allen Edmonds Father’s Day Sale offers up to $200 off selects shoes, belts, briefcases, more
- The North Face offers 25% off select gear & apparel during its Customer Appreciation Event
- Target offers 20% off apparel for the entire family, today only, with deals from $10
- Grab 1-year of The Economist Magazine (51-issues) for over $100 off: $49 shipped
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Elgato unveils new portable Homekit-enabled Eve Flare smart lamp with six hour battery life
Best Buy wants to take care of all your electronics w/ Total Tech Support at $200/year
- Review: Nanoleaf’s 12-sided HomeKit remote is a novel & clever way to control your smart home
- Could Nintendo be planning a mini Classic Edition console for its iconic N64?
- Road trip packing essentials for stress-free travel: coolers, organizers, emergency kits & more
- That’s no moon! A section of the Death Star prop from ‘A New Hope’ is headed to auction
- Nintendo looks to launch more mobile-focused and budget-friendly Switch bundle
- Scosche unveils new Boom Bottle MM speaker w/ magnetic MagicMount tech
- iOttie’s new mini iON Wireless Charging Pad for iOS/Android w/ launch day pricing
- The best camping and hiking apparel under $30: sunglasses, shirts, backpacks, more
- Sonos debuts discounted speaker bundlesto expand your home audio setup
- New Nintendo Switch co-op ‘Go Vacation’ delivers 50+ mini-games, coming in July
- LEGO’s Powered Up platform brings smartphone control to iconic building bricks
- Capcom allows gamers to stream Resident Evil 7 on Switch starting this month
- PUMA x M.A.C. Cosmetics collection lets you match your lipstick to your sneakers
- Incase’s ProConnected carry-on powers your MacBook w/ integrated USB-C power delivery
- TOMS x Bonobos collaboration has your new shoes for summer days
- Netgear unveils Arlo LED Security Lights w/ Alexa control, variable colors
- Amazon Prime members save 10% at Whole Foods, deep discounts on other products
- Abode’s DIY Smart Home Security System’s Alexa skill gets updated with new features
- Leaks point at Pokémon RPG coming to Switch this fall starring Pikachu & Eevee
- TiVo debuts Alexa skill so you tell your Echo to change channels, skip commercials and more
- Amazon’s autonomous Go grocery store slated for San Francisco & Chicago
- Flip from over-ear to on-ear w/ these new magnetic leather/metal headphones
- Adonit launches Snap 2 iPhone stylus with camera selfie button
- Microsoft said to be developing accessibility-focused Xbox One controller for E3
- ViewSonic debuts ultra-portable M1 projector with Harman Kardon speakers
- HP announces the ENVY Curved AiO 34 with 1440p screen, Alexa, Qi-enabled base, more
- Coach collaborates with Disney once again for a Dark Fairy Tale Collection
- Moog unleashes new Grandmother semi-modular synth, available now [Video]
- Bethesda officially announces post-apocalyptic shooter Rage 2 w/ debut trailer
- Nintendo’s much sought-after NES Classic is returning this summer, here’s what we know
- Blinkers aim to make riding your eBike safer with turn signals and brake lights
- West Elm x Pottery Barn Kids unveils a new collection with modern nursery items