These are the third-party speakers Apple says will support AirPlay 2

Following the release of iOS 11.4 earlier today, Apple has updated its HomeKit website to acknowledge the availability of AirPlay 2, as well as to highlight upcoming third-party speakers that will support AirPlay 2…

When it originally announced AirPlay 2 at WWDC last year, Apple touted a handful of speaker makers who had pledged to support the standard at some point in the future. Now, however, we have a more specific list highlighting the specific speakers from various manufacturers that will add support for AirPlay 2.

The only AirPlay 2 speaker currently available, of course, is the HomePod. Sonos has pledged support for its Sonos One, Play:5, and Playbase. The company is also holding an event next week where we could learn more about its AirPlay 2 plans.

One thing to note here is that the list currently on Apple’s website seems to only apply to speaker manufacturers who have announced which specific models will be getting AirPlay 2. Companies that have pledged eventual support, but not offered up specific model details, aren’t highlighted on Apple’s webpage but additional brands are shown in the image to the right:

For instance, Apple touted that its Beats brand will offer AirPlay 2 support in a future speaker, but it’s not listed on Apple’s webpage just yet. Other brands that Apple said would support AirPlay but aren’t yet highlighted include Bose, Devialet, Dynaudio, Polk, McIntosh, Bowers & Wilkins, BlueSound, and Definitive Technology. (note Bose has an event on June 20th to announce new speakers)

Here is the full list of speakers Apple features:

Beoplay A6

Beoplay A9 mk2

Beoplay M3

BeoSound 1

BeoSound 2

BeoSound 35

BeoSound Core

BeoSound Essence mk2

BeoVision Eclipse (audio only)

Denon AVR-X3500H

Denon AVR-X4500H

Denon AVR-X6500H

Libratone Zipp

Libratone Zipp Mini

Marantz AV7705

Marantz NA6006

Marantz NR1509

Marantz NR1609

Marantz SR5013

Marantz SR6013

Marantz SR7013

Naim Mu-so

Naim Mu-so QB

Naim ND 555

Naim ND5 XS 2

Naim NDX 2

Naim Uniti Nova

Naim Uniti Atom

Naim Uniti Star

Sonos One

Sonos Play:5

Sonos Playbase

Meanwhile, Apple’s AirPlay 2 website highlights the features of the new standard, such as multi-room, stereo support, and more.

AirPlay lets you effortlessly stream music, videos, and games from any Apple device to your favorite speakers or TV. And with AirPlay 2, your listening experience reaches a whole new level.

Read more about AirPlay 2 and HomePod in our full coverage here.

