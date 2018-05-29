Linea Sketch 2.1 for iPad adds custom color picker, web design templates, tip jar

The Iconfactory is releasing Linea Sketch 2.1 today, which includes a new custom color picker and color sets, productivity and web design templates, and a new way to support future app development.

Here’s a rundown of the latest features in the well-reviewed drawing and writing app for iPad: Custom Color Picker – New superpowers to get the right color Eyedropper that lets you quickly pick a color from the canvas

Type in hex colors to match a color from a web site or other design

Slider to adjust lightness or darkness of a color

Keeps a history of changes making it easy to experiment Color Sets – Customize the palettes of colors you use in Linea Tap the Color Sets icon at the top of the palette to access options

Each of the three palettes can have its own color set

New color sets include pastels, art deco, flesh tones, app design & more

Each palette has a set of custom colors: build a color library

Recent Colors makes frequent color changes a snap

New Templates – Now use Linea for productivity and web design Lay out multiple responsive Web Design concepts with or without notes

Also works great for mobile apps on multiple devices

Monthly Calendar for scheduling in portrait or landscape orientation

Checklists for to-do items, groceries, and more Latency has also been reduced when using pencil and pen tools, and Linea Sketch’s tool size indicators now show what colors are being used. The update also includes fixes for saving orientation when moving portrait-oriented documents as well as visual improvements.

And finally, Linea Sketch is introducing a new Tip Jar feature that lets users support future development without relying on a subscription model:

Developing new features is expensive. Now you can contribute beyond your initial purchase to help fund future updates with the Tip Jar. It’s a subscription-free way to show your love for Linea Sketch. Donate at any time using the Tip Jar item in the Settings view

Tipping is optional and reminders are only displayed after new features have been added