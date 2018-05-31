iPhones lead online smartphone sales in China – Counterpoint

- May. 31st 2018 5:37 am PT

There has been a mix of good and bad news for Apple in China of late. Canalys relegated Apple to the ‘Others’ category after strong sales by local brands, but Apple’s own numbers show the market to be as big as Europe.

Apple’s reputation took a hit as customers questioned the company’s transparency, but Counterpoint today has better news: iPhones are leading online smartphone sales in the country …

The best-selling phone bought online last month was the iPhone 8 Plus, with the iPhone X in 3rd place and the iPhone 8 in 4th. Local brands Redmi, Honor and Oppo fill out the rest of the top ten rankings, with Samsung left out in the cold.

Apple’s own online store accounts for a relatively small share of the overall ecommerce market for mobile devices, dwarfed by online retailers JD.com and Tmall. However, when it comes to brand-specific online stores, Apple took a respectable 16% share, behind Xiaomi and Honor.

Unsurprisingly, Counterpoint says that the greatest activity on apple.com/cn is following a new iPhone launch.

