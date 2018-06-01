Alleged ‘iPhone 9’ schematics claim to show entry level 6.1-inch LCD model

On the heels of a new render release from this morning of what we might see with Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, another new set of images has surfaced. These ‘iPhone 9’ renders offer side by side comparisons with iPhone X and the expected 6.5-inch X Plus.

Based on alleged schematics of both the 2018 6.1-inch LCD iPhone and 6.5-inch X Plus, Wylsa (translated via Ben Geskin) today shared new renders of what we could see Apple release with its iPhone lineup the fall.

Lining up with what we saw earlier today, this render shows what will be the middle-sized iPhone with a single rear camera (named iPhone 9 in the post). While it has been speculated that the lower priced 6.1-inch LCD model may feature a larger bottom bezel, this render imagines a slickly thicker bezel all around the display compared to the new X and X Plus.

While the expectation is that the LCD model will feature an aluminum build to help keep costs down, this render shows a finish that seems to match the stainless steel X and X Plus. It’s tough to know if that’s just a lack of attention to detail in the render or intentional. However, it could be possible for Apple to bring back a finish akin to jet black from the iPhone 7 to the new aluminum 6.1-inch model.

Other expectations for the 2018 6.1-inch model include a price tag around $700, an A12 processor, but it may come without 3D Touch.

Wylsa also shared a side by side render of the iPhone X Plus and 8 Plus.

