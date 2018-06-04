Apple introduces new App Store Connect app on iOS for developers

Buried in today’s WWDC announcements is a new app from Apple. Seemingly a replacement for iTunes Connect, Apple has introduced a new App Store Connect app for developers, and it’s available on the App Store today…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

The app offers similar functionality to iTunes Connect. It allows developers to manage their iOS applications, view download and update trends, receive notifications for user reviews, and more.

Here’s how Apple describes the application:

App Store Connect for iOS helps developers manage their apps that are available in the App Store. Developers can use App Store Connect to monitor their latest trends, receive notification from user reviews, as well as respond to customer reviews immediately from their iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

It’s not exactly clear if this app is a direct replacement for iTunes Connect just yet, as the iTunes Connect app is still available via the App Store. It’s likely, however, that Apple will migrate developers to App Stores Connect over the coming months.

App Store Connect is available on, well, the App Store now for free.

Be sure to stay tuned to our continually updating news hub for all of the latest news out of WWDC 2018.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: