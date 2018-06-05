Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular coming to more new countries next week

Apple has announced today that it is further expanding the availability of the Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular. The company says the device will be available next week in four new countries…

First off, the Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular will be available in the United Arab Emirates with support from the Etisalat network. The device will start at Dh1,364, according to Gulf News:

The Apple Watch Series 3 with a cellular data connection will arrive in the UAE on June 15, with pre-order starting on June 8. It will have a starting price of Dh1,364. Apple previously announced the new cellular-enabled Watch last September, but sources tell Gulf News that UAE’s telecoms needed to make minor changes to their network to make them compatible with the new device.

Also next week, the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE will be made available in Mexico. Here, the device will offer support from AT&T and Telcel. Here is the pricing in Mexico, as reported by El Universal:

Apple Watch 38mm Aluminum: 8 thousand 999 pesos

Apple Watch 42mm Aluminum: 9 thousand 699 pesos

Apple Watch 38mm Stainless Steel: 13 thousand 999 pesos

Apple Watch 42mm Stainless Steel: 14 thousand 999 pesos

The third country picking up support for Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular is Brazil. Claro will be the sole supporter of the device here and prices start at BRL 3199 for the 38mm model and BRL 3449 for the 42mm model.

Finally, the device is also coming to LG Uplus in South Korea next week.

In all four countries, Apple Watch with Cellular will be available for pre-order on June 8th with in-store availability commencing on June 15th.

