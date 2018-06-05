Hyper launches 5 new USB-C hubs for Apple’s MacBooks

Hyper, makers of the the original HyperDrive (the most crowdfunded USB-C hub on Kickstarter and Indiegogo), just announced five new USB-C hub options for MacBook users. The new products provide a few new and updated configurations on Hyper’s previous models compatible with Apple’s USB-C MacBooks and MacBook Pros.

The new hubs include the HyperDrive NET 6-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro, the HyperDrive SLIM 8-in-1 USB-C Hub, new 6-in-1 and 3-in-1 options, and its latest combo HyperDrive Wireless Charger USB HUb.

Head below for a hands-on look and more info:

Hands-on with Hyper’s new USB-C hubs:

HyperDrive SLIM 8-in-1 USB-C Hub – Available Mid June 2018 (MSRP $99.99)

Featured in the video above alongside the new 3-in-1 option, this is now Hyper’s slimmest option with a single USB-C connection giving you 8 ports including 4K HDMI, 4K Mini DisplayPort, 2 x USB-A 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C Power Delivery, SD and microSD. It’s also available in both Silver and Space Gray to match the MacBook Pro options. Preorder now

HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub – Available End June 2018 (MSRP $99.99)

This new hub has a built-in cable that connects to your MacBook Pro’s USB-C port to give you 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, 3 x USB-A 3.0 and USB-C Power Delivery. Preorder now

HyperDrive 3-in-1 USB-C Hub – Available Now (MSRP $49.99)

This is Hyper’s alternative to Apple’s USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter, giving you a super compact form factor that gives you 4K HDMI, USB-A 3.0 and USB-C Power Delivery for $49. Order now

HyperDrive NET 6-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro – Available End June 2018 (MSRP $99.99)

This hub is specifically designed for USB-C MacBook Pros and is much like the original HyperDrive but adds in Gigabit Ethernet. Attaching to either side of your MacBook Pro via two USB-C ports, it then gives you Gigabit Ethernet, 40Gbps USB-C with 100W Power Delivery, 5Gbps USB-C with 60W Power Delivery, 4K HDMI and 2 x USB-A 3.0. This is one of the only hubs that will let you run a 5K Thunderbolt Display, 40Gbps data and charge your MacBook simultaneously, unlike others that limit you to one or the other. It’s available in both Silver and Space Gray. Preorder now

HyperDrive Wireless Charger USB-C Hub – Available July 2018 (MSRP $159.99)

Previously unveiled and fully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, this new combo wireless charger + USB-C hub will be available to everyone starting July 2018 following the early crowdfunding orders going out. This is not only a 7.5W low temperature wireless charger with a built-in adjustable desktop stand for your phone, but is also a full USB-C hub with 8 ports including 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, 3 x USB-A 3.0, microSD, SD and USB-C Power Delivery. It also supports 5/10/15W. Preorder now