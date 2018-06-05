Hands-on with dark mode in macOS 10.14 Mojave [Gallery]

As we expected, Apple’s macOS 10.14 Mojave release includes a brand new dark mode, in addition to new apps and much more. With dark mode, users now have the choice between a light and dark theme.

Head below for a walk-through of the new dark theme on macOS 10.14 Mojave…

Apple first introduced a new dark mode with Mac OS X Yosemite. This dark mode, however, was relatively plain as it only themed the dock, menu bar, and corresponding menus. The new dark mode in Mojave is much more expansive, with Apple theming many of the system applications.

On stage at WWDC, Apple touted that the Mojave dark mode themes all of the system apps, including Finder, Photos, Calendar, Mail, iTunes, Xcode, Home, Apple News, Stocks, and Voice Memos.

First impressions

During my first 24 hours with dark mode on macOS 10.14 Mojave, I’m not totally blown away. Many of the dark interfaces just don’t play well with text and buttons. Furthermore, especially in Safari, there’s little point to a dark mode when the majority of the web is based on white interfaces.

However, the important thing to remember here is that this is only the first beta of macOS 10.14. It’s likely that Apple will continue to refine the new interface as the beta testing period progresses.

Additionally, Apple says that third-party developers can adopt dark mode in their own applications, which could make for a more consistent experience. Right now, it’s rather jarring going from a dark mode Apple app to one that hasn’t adopted such a design.

Check out the gallery of screenshots below and let us know what you think of dark mode in macOS 10.14 Mojave. Are you a fan or will you stick to the normal macOS design? Let us know down in the comments.

Safari

Finder

Photos

Calendar

iTunes

Mail

Home

Apple News

Stocks

Voice Memos

Maps

Contacts

Reminders

Notes

Mac App Store

Books

Be sure to catch up with all of our WWDC coverage in our full roundup of yesterday’s announcements.

