macOS Mojave will officially be the last release to support 32-bit apps

Apple has announced that its upcoming macOS Mojave release for Macs will officially be the last to support 32-bit apps.

The company made the announcement after unveiling macOS Mojave at WWDC earlier this week, sharing the news on 32-bit apps with developers following the keynote event.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

Apple first introduced support for 64-bit apps way back in 2007 with the release of OS X Leopard, and last year’s macOS High Sierra release was the last to support 32-bit apps “without compromise”, according to Apple.

Back in April, Apple started pushing a notification to users on macOS 10.13.4 when opening 32-bit apps, warning that the app would need to be updated and optimized by the developer:

Apple didn’t elaborate on exactly what the compromises might be with 32-bit apps running on Mojave, but it confirmed that it would indeed remove support entirely starting with next year’s macOS release.

As Apple officially removes 32-bit support next year, it will also remove related 32-bit only frameworks including the QuickTime framework, Java 1.6 Apple framework, and Carbon HLTB.

Apple gave us our first look at macOS Mojave to kick off WWDC on Monday, with features including a new dark mode, Home app, and a redesigned App Store. It also gave us a sneak peek at its plans to make it easier for devs to bring iOS apps to Mac, noting that it used the in-testing tech to bring the Home app, Stocks, and Apple News to Mojave.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: