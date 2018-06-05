Apple stops offering watchOS 5 beta 1 due to ‘an issue that occurs while updating’

After making it available yesterday, Apple this evening has seemingly removed the watchOS 5 developer beta from its website. The company doesn’t elaborate as to why the build has been removed, though it acknowledges the unavailability on its website…

On its developer portal, Apple says that seed 1 of watchOS 5 is “temporarily unavailable.” The company seems to suggest that the update process rendered the Apple Watch of some unusable. Apple says it is investigating an issue that occurs while updating and invites affected user to contact AppleCare.

Seed 1 of watchOS 5 is temporarily unavailable. We are investigating an issue that occurs while updating. If you’ve experienced any issues, please contact AppleCare.

Apple has both removed the watchOS developer configuration file from its website, as well as removed the over-the-air update that would appear in the Apple Watch app on iPhone after the configuration profile had been installed. The company doesn’t provide a timetable as for when the update might become available again.

Aside from typical beta issues such as general bugs and app compatibility issues, we’ve not seen any reports of such bricked devices. Have you had issues updating to beta one of watchOS 5? Let us know down in the comments!

