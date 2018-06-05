Relive Apple’s full WWDC 2018 keynote, now on YouTube [Video]

Apple revealed a ton of new software yesterday including iOS 12, tvOS 12, watchOS 5, and macOS 10.14 Mojave.

While most expected a fairly boring and quiet release, Apple actually unpacked a ton of new features across all of its major platforms. The full video can be found below.

Apple typically releases their keynotes roughly 24 hours after it happens so this is no surprise.

iOS 12 was mainly focused on bug fixes and performance enhancements, especially on older devices. Other notable changes include grouped notifications and a new Do Not Disturb while Sleeping mode, which automatically enables itself when you go to bed.

What are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!