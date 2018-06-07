Apple developing ‘Shantaram’ adaptation, led by ‘American Hustle’ screenwriter

Apple seems to be honing in on its original content efforts. Just yesterday, news broke that the company has reportedly landed a show featuring J.J Abrams and Sara Bareilles as executive producers.

Reported today by Variety, Apple has also landed the rights to develop an adaptation of Gregory David Robert’s novel Shantaram.

The 2003 novel tells the story of Lin, a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India. The novel has been published in 39 languages in 42 territories worldwide and sold six million copies.

Eric Warren Singer, known for screenwriting American Hustle, Only the Brave, and more will serve as executive producer and writer for the series.

It is unknown at this time when the series will come out and production for the show has yet to start.

Apple has been attempting to grow its streaming video catalogue for quite some time now. It’s no secret that the company is heavily investing in original video content. Apple recently added Are You Sleeping?, as well as a series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The company also reportedly ordered a series called See from Steven Knight. Apple is working on another straight-to-series show, but in the drama genre from director Damien Chazelle, and an animated show with the producers of Bob’s Burgers.

Apple was reportedly working on a sci-fi based on the book trilogy Foundation, with producers from Altered Carbon. The company is also said to be working on a reboot of Amazing Stories with Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis. Apple is reportedly working on a new comedy starring Pitch Perfect 3‘s Hailee Steinfeld. Most recently, the company is said to be working on a half-hour dramedy featuring J.J Abrams and Sara Bareilles as executive producers.

Apple’s services chief Eddy Cue spoke briefly about the upcoming video service back in March at SXSW, where he promised the service will focus on ‘great storytelling’ without giving away any surprises.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: