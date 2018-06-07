Hands-on: 50 new watchOS 5 changes and features [Video]

We’ve spent some considerable hands-on time with the watchOS 5 beta, comparing it with watchOS 4 in order to discover what’s new. Have a look at our hands-on video as we walk through 50 new changes and features that are headed to the Apple Watch.

Changes covered in this video:

Activity

Activity app competitions

New Activity app Awards tab

Start workout/end workout reminder

Workouts

Two new workouts for Hiking and Yoga

Automatic Workout detection

New button design

Smaller in-progress workout icon

Rolling miles (splits of preceding miles)

Pace alerts

Cadence – steps per minute (SPM)

Video walkthrough

Control Center/Notification Center

Access Notification Center from inside apps

Grouped notifications

Instant manage notifications

Access Control Center from inside apps

Rearrange Control Center toggles

Airplane mode toggle colors

Connect directly to a Wi-Fi network

New apps

New Walkie Talkie app

New Walkie Talkie complication

New Podcast app

New Podcast complication

Ask Siri to play podcasts

New watch face details

Peach color

Flash Light color

Denim Blue color

Updated Siri watch face

New Gray color option for Siri face

Weather app

Add or remove cities

Tap to switch between rain, condition and temperature

Scroll down to view air quality, uv index, wind speed, and 10-day forecast

World Clock app

Different location list color scheme

Add and remove cities

Sunrise and sunset text replace glyphs

Timer app

Updated custom button color and size

Recents with custom timers

Mail app

New “checking for mail” text on pull to refresh

New “last updated” text at top of inbox

View web content previously not viewable on watch

New Send and cancel buttons when composing new email

New redesigned buttons when filling in Mail fields

Settings app

Website data settings

Rearranged Text Size settings

Prominent Haptics switch removed

Other app updates

Messages – Updated button layout

– Updated button layout Stocks app – Add and remove stocks

– Add and remove stocks Phone app – Updated Keypad + button

– Updated Keypad + button Maps – Smaller Nearby Locations text fields

– Smaller Nearby Locations text fields Find My Friends – Updated buttons

Additional details

Dock – New red remove button for app cards

– New red remove button for app cards Enhanced Do Not Disturb

Student ID Cards

Just raise your wrist and speak, no Hey Siri needed

Apple has temporarily pulled the watchOS 5 beta in order to address issue with it. We will update you once it reappears on the developer portal. In the meantime, tell us, what’s your favorite new watchOS 5 feature? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts and opinions.