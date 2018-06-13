9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7-inch iPad 128GB $329, Audio-Technica Bluetooth Headphones $200, Nokia Steel HR $115, more

- Jun. 13th 2018 9:30 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s previous-generation 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB: $329 (Orig. $429)

Audio-Technica’s high-res wireless headphones get 1-day drop to $200 (Reg. $250)

Adorn your wrist w/ the Nokia Steel HR Smartwatch for $115 shipped (Reg. $200)

This week’s best iTunes movie deals: various Disney films $15, 4K from $5, $1 rental, more

B&H Father’s Day Sale: latest 9.7-inch iPad $299, high-end MacBooks, much more

Best Buy Father’s Day sale has up to $350 off MacBooks, Beats Headphones, TVs, much more

Best Buy launches pre-WWDC Apple sale w/ deals on latest iPads, MacBooks, iPhone, more

Best Buy launches BOGO free iPhone offer on X and 8/Plus

Apple Watch Series 3 now $50 off for Father’s Day, from $279 shipped

Apple HomePod on sale for $300 shipped via Best Buy, open-box $276

Apple’s 21-inch 4K Retina iMac nearly $200 off via Best Buy

Nike takes 20% off clearance items: Dri-FIT, Jordan, FREE Runners, much more

The stellar Monument Valley 2 for iOS gets rare price drop today: $2 (Reg. $5)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Belkin celebrates Father’s Day with BOGO FREE sale on car chargers, mounts and cables

E3 2018 Announcements & Deals:

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Quick hands-on w/ Nomad’s new battery-equipped Lightning cable

MoviePass will soon let subscribers bring friends, family plans being considered

Sony shows Kingdom Hearts 3 Special Edition PS4 Pro Console bundle at E3 2018

