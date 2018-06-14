9to5Mac Happy Hour 177: AirPlay 2 growing pains, using iOS 12’s Screen Time, USB-C iPhone rumors

This week Benjamin and Zac catch up on the Sonos Beam soundbar announcement, AirPlay 2 support coming to Sonos in July, more HomePod stereo thoughts after a few weeks of use, how Apple TV speakers can be challenging with AirPlay 2, iOS 12’s new Screen Time and Down Time features, potential scenarios where Walkie-Talkie on Apple Watch might be practical, and USB-C iPhones and ‘solid state’ Apple Watch rumors.

