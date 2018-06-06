Sonos announces AirPlay 2 support, Siri control coming in July

After first discussing AirPlay 2 last fall, Sonos has officially confirmed this morning that support for Apple’s streaming audio protocol will arrive via a free software update in July.

Earlier this year, we learned that AirPlay 2 support would be limited to the Sonos One, Play:5, and Playbase speakers. Today, Sonos expanded on their announcement with a public demo of AirPlay 2. In addition to support for AirPlay 2, users will also be able to control their music using Siri.

Unique to Sonos products is what the company calls continuity of control, meaning that music can be streamed with Apple Music and controlled with Amazon’s Alexa assistant. Users can even speak to either assistant whenever they wish.

Sonos also mentioned that an AirPlay 2 music session can be extended in any room by pressing and holding the play button on top of another speaker. Continue watching 9to5Mac for more details on AirPlay 2 and Sonos integration in the future.

