Sonos promises red, yellow and green versions of the Sonos One for a $30 premium

The Sonos One speaker has faced increased competition in the smart speaker stakes from Apple’s HomePod, perhaps part of the reason the company is planning limited edition models later in the year.

The company is promising red, yellow and green versions for launch in September …

Sonos says that it is partnering with Danish design brand HAY.

Today we’re excited to announce the first result of this partnership: The HAY Sonos One Limited Edition Collection, a set of speakers that reimagines the Sonos One in a new range of colors—red, yellow and green—taken from HAY’s 2018 palette. Together, HAY and Sonos are exploring the relationship between sound and color in the home. “Our speakers aren’t designed to claim attention but to blend naturally into their surroundings,” says Sonos VP of Design Tad Toulis. Even with the addition of colors to the typically black-and-white Sonos product line, the new HAY Sonos One still manages to maintain that aesthetic subtlety.

HAY’s co-founder Mette Hay says that it wanted to offer colors that could either blend or contrast with different home decor.

Color is one of the most important tools in the design process, and it was very important we didn’t just create a color scale that looked beautiful. Colors can hide completely and disappear or provide contrast.

The Verge reports that pricing will be $229, a $30 premium on the existing $199 speaker available in black or white.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence joked back in February that the competition from HomePod was a ‘reward’ from making an early start in the small premium audio market. The company has promised both AirPlay 2 and Siri support at some stage this year.

