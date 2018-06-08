WWDC 2018 Apple Music playlist released as attendees earn ‘Close Your Rings’ pins

As WWDC 2018 is coming to a close Apple has shared a playlist of some of the more popular songs used during the week. Developers are also sharing a special pin they were able to earn for participating in a “Close Your Rings” challenge.

The WWDC 2018 Apple Music playlist includes over 40 tracks from a variety of artists. The lead track is High Hopes from Panic! At the Disco, who was the headline artist for this year’s WWDC Bash event.

Other songs to make the playlist include those from: Imagine Dragons, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, Arcade Fire, Andy Grammar, Portugal. The Man, Florence + The Machine, Kings of Leon, and more.

Give a listen to the playlist here.

Meanwhile, registered attendees who accepted the Close Your Rings challenge during WWDC have earned a little prize, a colorful Apple Watch Rings pin.

This was done through the new Challenges app which will soon be coming to users this fall. While there were some rumors swirling about a special Apple Watch activity band as a prize, that didn’t come to fruition.

The Close Your Rings challenge pin. Asked around about a band and nobody knew anything about them. #WWDC18 pic.twitter.com/R0k0cRGfQZ — Greg Barbosa @ WWDC (@gregbarbosa) June 8, 2018

