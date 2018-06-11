Apple reissues watchOS 5 beta 1 to developers after pulling last week’s build

Apple last week pulled the first watchOS 5 beta due to it bricking certain Apple Watch models. Today, Apple has re-issued the first beta that will hopefully resolve any bricking issues.

The initial watchOS 5 beta launched just after the WWDC keynote last week, adding new features such as Walkie-Talkie and Activity Competitions.

As per usual, we highly advise against updating to the watchOS beta. Unlike Apple’s other platforms, there is currently no way to revert back to a public stable version of watchOS after updating to the beta without sending your Apple Watch off to Apple. The watchOS beta is strictly meant for developer testing and not for public beta testing.

