Apple reissues watchOS 5 beta 1 to developers after pulling last week’s build

- Jun. 11th 2018 10:37 am PT

Apple last week pulled the first watchOS 5 beta due to it bricking certain Apple Watch models. Today, Apple has re-issued the first beta that will hopefully resolve any bricking issues.

The initial watchOS 5 beta launched just after the WWDC keynote last week, adding new features such as Walkie-Talkie and Activity Competitions.

As per usual, we highly advise against updating to the watchOS beta. Unlike Apple’s other platforms, there is currently no way to revert back to a public stable version of watchOS after updating to the beta without sending your Apple Watch off to Apple. The watchOS beta is strictly meant for developer testing and not for public beta testing.

Read more about new watchOS 5 features here.

Apple Watch

Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected
watchOS 5

