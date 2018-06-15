T-Mobile and Sprint to file deal application to FCC as early as Monday

Jun. 15th 2018

After announcing the deal in April of this year, T-Mobile US and Sprint plan to formally file an application to merge to the FCC on Monday.

As reported by Reuters, the third- and fourth-largest US wireless carriers agreed to a $26B all-stock deal that they claim will create thousands of jobs. The combined carrier hopes to be the first and best 5G network in the United States per their pitch.

The application filing to the FCC requests that sensitive corporate information be hidden from public view.

Reuters believes that the application will focus on two things: prepaid and wholesale customers as both Sprint and T-Mobile have a huge market share in those areas.

This comes right after AT&T approved its merger with Time Warner. Valued at $85B, AT&T now owns the handful of media properties that Time Warner controlled, including HBO, CNN, Warner Bros., and more.

