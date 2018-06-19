Tim Cook heads to Ireland after Apple’s decision to cancel $1B data center in the country

Tim Cook continued his travels across Europe today with a trip to Ireland. The Apple CEO previously made stops in countries like Amsterdam, where he visited with a renowned iPhone photographer.

Cook’s visit to Ireland comes just over a month after Apple canceled its plans for a new data center in the country…

Cook shared images from his visit to Ireland on Twitter, saying he had a “wonderful time back in Cork visiting our Apple family and friends.” He made appearances at The English Market in Cork, as well as a local Apple Store and Apple’s Ireland headquarters.

At Apple’s Ireland headquarters, Tim Cook formally opened a new extension to its operations that will employee 1,400 more people, according to Ireland news outlet Evening Echo:

“Apple is Cork’s largest private employer and we are proud that many of the team have been with us for decades,” the company said. “Cork is also home to Apple’s only wholly owned manufacturing facility in the world. It provides ‘configure-to-order’ iMacs which are for customers across Europe, Middle East and Africa.”

In Dublin, he visited the Hostelworld developers. Tim Cook met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who shared the experience in a tweet. While it’s unclear what the two discussed, Varadkar said they had a “good meeting.”

Tim Cook’s visit to Ireland could be rather easily pegged as a move to improve Apple’s reputation in the country. Just last month, Apple revealed that it was giving up its plans to construct a $1 billion data center in the country due to extended planning delays.

Furthermore, Apple and Ireland continue to battle with the European Union over their tax relationship. Last year, Cook was accused of being “disrespectful to the Irish people” after he refused to to talk to a committee of governmental officials investigating Apple’s tax setup in the country.

Had a wonderful time back in Cork visiting our Apple family and friends. See you again soon! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/V0KawUEJRv — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 19, 2018

