Hands-on: 50 iOS 12 beta 2 changes and features [Video]

The second developer beta for iOS 12 was released yesterday for eligible iPhones and iPads, and we’ve gone hands-on to see what’s changed. Have a look at our video walkthrough inside for the details.
iOS 12 beta 2 changes and features covered:
- Pull down indicator on iPad Lock screen
- AM/PM shown on iPad status bar clock
- iPhone-only apps use iPhone 6 size now on iPad
- Space bar trackpad now works on iPhone X
- Share sheet: tweaked print icon
- Share sheet: tweaked Create PDF Icon
- Share sheet: tweaked copy icon
- Share sheet: tweaked Safari Reading List Icon
- Share sheet: Bigger ellipsis icon
Video walkthrough
- Faster FaceID unlock animation
- New “Scanning With Face ID” text
- New rounded off Location icon in status bar
- More pronounced ‘x’ on Notification Center
- Larger ‘x’ when using Notification Center preview
- Notification Center text disappears
- Updated 3D Touch preview animation
- Arrows for Siri Shortcuts in Spotlight
- Blue AirPlay icon in Control Center Music widget
- Timer CC shortcut features updated Start button
- Spotlight listed in Browse section of News app
- Updated search suggestions in App Store
- New personalization section in App Store
- Updated Memoji color options
- Larger Album names/media types in Photos
- New iCloud Keychain password popup
- Updated Doors and Lock glyph in Home app
- Screen Time: New ‘Devices’ option
- Screen Time: No Clear Usage Data option
- Screen Time: Toggle between categories/apps and websites
- Screen Time: Individual app details
- Screen Time: Edit Apps option to add more app limits
- Update Battery Usage graphs
- Battery Usage Time now labeled Activity
- Slightly less spacing in Settings app panels
- Updated FaceTime Icon in Settings app
- New Siri Suggestions toggles for Notifications
- New toggle names for Siri & Search
- Slightly rearranged Face ID & Passcode settings
- iTunes & App Store settings – data managed link
- Updated Voice Memos settings
- New Voice memos splash screen
- Notification Center “During BedTime” section
- Updated Manage Notifications description
- New 3D Touch animation for Music app
- 3D Touch on Music app Now Playing bar
- Updated Do Not Disturb description
- Messages: new Camera shapes
- Podcasts: now playing indicator on chapter
- Notes: updated Add People glyph
- Siri: Where’s my iPhone?
Have you found any additional new changes or features in iOS 12 developer beta 2? Sound off in the comments below with your findings, and overall thoughts on this latest iOS 12 beta release.