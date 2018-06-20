Hands-on: 50 iOS 12 beta 2 changes and features [Video]

The second developer beta for iOS 12 was released yesterday for eligible iPhones and iPads, and we’ve gone hands-on to see what’s changed. Have a look at our video walkthrough inside for the details.

iOS 12 beta 2 changes and features covered:

Pull down indicator on iPad Lock screen

AM/PM shown on iPad status bar clock

iPhone-only apps use iPhone 6 size now on iPad

Space bar trackpad now works on iPhone X

Share sheet: tweaked print icon

Share sheet: tweaked Create PDF Icon

Share sheet: tweaked copy icon

Share sheet: tweaked Safari Reading List Icon

Share sheet: Bigger ellipsis icon

Video walkthrough

Faster FaceID unlock animation

New “Scanning With Face ID” text

New rounded off Location icon in status bar

More pronounced ‘x’ on Notification Center

Larger ‘x’ when using Notification Center preview

Notification Center text disappears

Updated 3D Touch preview animation

Arrows for Siri Shortcuts in Spotlight

Blue AirPlay icon in Control Center Music widget

Timer CC shortcut features updated Start button

Spotlight listed in Browse section of News app

Updated search suggestions in App Store

New personalization section in App Store

Updated Memoji color options

Larger Album names/media types in Photos

New iCloud Keychain password popup

Updated Doors and Lock glyph in Home app

Screen Time: New ‘Devices’ option

Screen Time: No Clear Usage Data option

Screen Time: Toggle between categories/apps and websites

Screen Time: Individual app details

Screen Time: Edit Apps option to add more app limits

Update Battery Usage graphs

Battery Usage Time now labeled Activity

Slightly less spacing in Settings app panels

Updated FaceTime Icon in Settings app

New Siri Suggestions toggles for Notifications

New toggle names for Siri & Search

Slightly rearranged Face ID & Passcode settings

iTunes & App Store settings – data managed link

Updated Voice Memos settings

New Voice memos splash screen

Notification Center “During BedTime” section

Updated Manage Notifications description

New 3D Touch animation for Music app

3D Touch on Music app Now Playing bar

Updated Do Not Disturb description

Messages: new Camera shapes

Podcasts: now playing indicator on chapter

Notes: updated Add People glyph

Siri: Where’s my iPhone?

Have you found any additional new changes or features in iOS 12 developer beta 2? Sound off in the comments below with your findings, and overall thoughts on this latest iOS 12 beta release.