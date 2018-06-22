9to5Toys Lunch Break: $200 off 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB, Pad & Quill 30% off sale, Nanoleaf Light Kit $180, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save $200 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 512GB
Pad & Quill launches massive 30% off sale from $22: iPhone/iPad cases, bags, more
Nanoleaf’s Aurora Rhythm Kit falls to the lowest we’ve seen this year at $180 ($50 off)
Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit falls to $120 shipped (Reg. $150), today only
Apple’s upgraded 21-inch Retina 4K iMac now $200 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: 4K sale $5, bundles from $25, $1 rental, more
Best Buy discounts Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro by up to $150
This week’s Anker sale at Amazon includes Alexa speakers, cables, USB hubs, more
Kingdom Rush Origins & Frontiers iOS games on sale from $1 (Reg. up to $5)
- PodCruncher Podcast Player for iOS now FREE on the App Store (Reg. $3+)
- Small World 2 for iPad hits lowest price this year at $3 (Reg. $6)
- Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 on iOS now down to $1 on the App Store (Reg. $4)
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge & Smart Keypad bundle $279 ($358 value)
Review: Kano’s Computer Kit is an intuitive and charming way to learn how to code
MORE NEW DEALS:
Give your iPhone X or 8/Plus a new case from $4 at Amazon
- Neiman Marcus Last Call takes an extra up to 75% off sitewide during its Coolest Summer Sale
- Bring home LG’s latest 65-inch 4K Smart Super UHDTV for $1,379 shipped (25% off)
- Pick up two Monoprice 6-ft. 90-degree MFi Lightning Cables for $11 shipped
- Mount two motion-sensing solar lights outside your home for just $9.50 (Reg. $16)
- Add LG’s 27-inch Dual HDMI 4K Monitor to your desk for $290 shipped ($55 off), more
- Mario Tennis Aces on Nintendo Switch gets day-1 price drop: $47 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Crocs Come Sail Away Sale takes 50% off select clogs, flip flops, sandals from $12
- Serve your guests on a Stone Age Slate Cheese Board for just $11 Prime shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 30W USB-C 30000mAh Power Bank $56, more
- Sperry boat shoes, sneakers & more as low as $30 that are perfect for summer
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Ticket to Ride, Tokaido, Broken Age, more
- Reclaim your ports w/ a Sabrent USB-A or C hub from $5 Prime shipped
- Aukey’s Dimmable RGB Lamp has touch controls, more at $19.50 Prime shipped
- Old Navy refreshes your summer look with deals from just $2 on: shirts, shorts & more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $45, Destiny 2 from $10, more
- Harman Kardon’s Cortana-packed Invoke Speaker returns to $100 (Reg. $200)
- Samsung’s 128GB EVO+ microSDXC Card gets 35% price drop to $36 shipped
- The Economist Magazine: 51-issues print or digital (1-yr.) for $49 ($100+ off)
- Fossil’s Semi-Annual Event launches with up to 50% off watches, handbags, wallets, more
- Grab the water-proof Pelican Protector Case w/ Dividers for $150 (Reg. $205+)
- Halter’s top-rated sit/stand desk on sale for $110 (Reg. $170) in today’s Gold Box
- These waterproof bags are perfect for summer travel, grab one from $10 via Amazon
- Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver w/ AirPlay now $449 shipped, today only
- Add the Jurassic Park Collection to your Blu-ray library for $17 (Reg. $30)
- Anker Audio Gold Box at Amazon: Pick up a new speaker from $17, today only
AMAZON PRIME DAY:
Amazon Prime Day 2018 slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
- Prime Wardrobe officially exits beta as Amazon opens its fashion service to all
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Kickstarting your Z-Wave smart home: The best hubs, switches, sensors and more
Assemble Aquaman and Storm in LEGO’s 197-piece DC Superheroes SDCC-exclusive set
Get ready for Fourth of July with apparel, swimsuits & accessories under $20
- Loupedesk+ gives you customizable buttons, dials, and sliders for faster photo editing
- Meet Polymega, a modular console that can play just about any retro game in your collection
- Bonfire season is upon us! Here are must-haves under $35 for a great night
- Aquio packs an iHome Bluetooth speaker into new water bottle, eliminating an item in your bag
- AMC announces Stubs A-List for $20/mo, includes 3 movies of any format per week
- HBO launches new voice-controlled Westworld game for Alexa devices
- Our top recommended gear for new parents from $8
- Everything needed to make beach days even better under $30
- GE debuts its latest Z-Wave Plus Dimmer Switch with capacitive touch control and more
- Get ready to take control of Westworld as game hits iOS and Android this week
- Nintendo demos a dual-Switch mode giving a very unique style of gameplay
- Rabbit Charger gives new meaning to ‘rabbit ears,’ charges 2 devices at once
- LEGO debuts new 203-piece Millennium Falcon cockpit as this year’s SDCC-exclusive set
- 9to5Toys’ Best of E3 2018 Awards
- Nyko’s new Labo-like cardboard kit lets you assemble an arcade cabinet for your Switch
- The best smart home remotes to pair with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more
- Anker unveils new Soundcore Space NC headphones, affordable soundbar
- Telltale working on new Stranger Things game as Minecraft Story comes to Netflix
- OriginX delivers 100 favorite retro titles in a gorgeous wall-mounted console [Gallery]
- Garmin’s vívoactive 3 Music lets you play songs and make payments from your wrist
- 8Bitdo’s E3 announcement touts GameBoy, SNES, and other retro-themed gamepads
- S’well x Lilly Pulitzer collaboration keeps you hydrated during the summer heat in style
- Cyberpunk 2077 is the FPS open-world RPG to watch out for, here’s everything we know so far
- Official E3 Xbox swag is now available for purchase online but it’s selling out quick
- Best shorts under $25 for men & women to beat the summer heat