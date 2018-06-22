9to5Toys Lunch Break: $200 off 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB, Pad & Quill 30% off sale, Nanoleaf Light Kit $180, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Nanoleaf’s Aurora Rhythm Kit falls to the lowest we’ve seen this year at $180 ($50 off)

Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit falls to $120 shipped (Reg. $150), today only

Best Buy discounts Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro by up to $150

Kingdom Rush Origins & Frontiers iOS games on sale from $1 (Reg. up to $5)

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge & Smart Keypad bundle $279 ($358 value)

Review: Kano’s Computer Kit is an intuitive and charming way to learn how to code

MORE NEW DEALS:

Give your iPhone X or 8/Plus a new case from $4 at Amazon

AMAZON PRIME DAY:

Amazon Prime Day 2018 slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Kickstarting your Z-Wave smart home: The best hubs, switches, sensors and more

Assemble Aquaman and Storm in LEGO’s 197-piece DC Superheroes SDCC-exclusive set