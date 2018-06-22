Reddit iOS app joins fight to be your news source, expanding ‘News tab’ beta to most users

After initially launching a limited test of its News tab feature, Reddit is bringing the update to most users of its iOS app today in a wider beta rollout.

Naturally, the platform shared the news in a Reddit post:

You’ve shown us that news is an important part of how you use Reddit, but it’s gotten harder to only get the news and related discussion, especially if you’re subscribed to lots of non-news subreddits or browse r/popular and r/all. This is why we launched an alpha News tab on our iOS app a few weeks ago. After hearing feedback from mods and iOS users and making a lot of improvements to the design and function of the tab along the way, today we’re releasing it to the majority of iOS users as a beta.

The News tab will appear in the top left corner of the app with users being able to customize what types of content will show up. Reddit says it has been thoughtful about how the new feature has been integrated including how it has evolved the News tab during the alpha with user feedback.

We took care to build the News experience around communities that were already engaging with news the most. We have set guidelines for the communities that filter into the experience, as well as the post type (for example: posts titles must reflect the article title). We’ll continue to expand the communities you see in News in Q3. For more on our guidelines, how we’ve been testing and collecting feedback in the News tab alpha on iOS, see our initial update.

While the beta is only on iOS for now, the feature will be coming soon for desktops along with more specific news categories, and a way to see how different Reddit communities are engaging on the same stories. Users can continue to share feedback on the News tab via the announcement thread here.

