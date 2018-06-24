Apple celebrates Pride Day as Tim Cook, other execs join San Francisco Pride Parade

As it has done in past years, Apple today is participating the San Francisco Pride Parade. Apple employees donned Pride-themed t-shirts with the Apple logo, as did CEO Tim Cook, Lisa Jackson, and Jay Blahnik.

Apple generally releases a video highlighting its Pride Parade participation, though we don’t have one just yet for this year’s. The company has participated in the San Francisco Pride Parade since at least 2014.

Apple employees and bystanders have shared numerous posts on Twitter about the company’s participation. One user touted that there were around 1,000 people in the Apple section of the parade. Tim Cook can be seen mingling with employees and Apple fans, as well. Other Apple executives including Jay Blahnik and Lisa Jackson were also in attendance.

Apple’s participation in the San Francisco Pride Parade comes after a long month of celebration for the company. At the beginning of June, Apple rolled out a Pride-themed Apple Watch face, as well as a new Pride band for the device. The company has also rolled out Pride-focused displays to a handful of Apple Stores around the country.

In addition to its participating in Pride events, Apple has repealed voiced opposition towards legislation that it feels discriminates against the LGBTQ community. It has also supported on legislation that centers on LGBTQ anti-discrimination efforts. Tim Cook has been honored for his efforts pertaining to social issues such as LGBTQ rights.

Check out some images from Apple’s participation in the San Francisco Pride Parade below.

Possibly 1,000 people in the Apple cohort at the Pride parade in San Francisco today. I’m so proud of them! pic.twitter.com/MtritaTjQY — Tim Breen (@TheBreen) June 24, 2018

