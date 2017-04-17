Apple CEO Tim Cook receiving Free Expression Award tomorrow night, event to be live streamed

Apple CEO Tim Cook will receive the 2017 Free Expression Award tomorrow night at the Newseum in Washington D.C., and Cook’s appearance will be broadcasted live for free. The Newseum highlights Cook’s public positions on social issues including privacy and LGBT rights while serving as the head of Apple.

Cook is specifically being honored with the Free Speech Award which is one of five categories at the second annual Free Expression Awards. Other recipients include U.S. Representative John Lewis, ABC News’s Martha Raddatz, and Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. The Newseum announced the award recipients earlier this year.

Cook has been honored with past awards during his time as Apple CEO including the National Visibility Award from the Human Rights Campaign after becoming the first CEO of a major company to come out as openly gay.

As recently as last week, Cook has used his position to publicly discuss his thoughts on diversity and inclusion, and Apple strongly opposed FBI requests to break encryption on an iPhone over privacy concerns in a high profile national security episode last year.