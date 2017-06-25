Apple & Tim Cook celebrate #Pride2017 in cities around the world [Gallery]

As it has done in past years, Apple this week celebrated Pride 2017 in a handful of cities around the world, participating in parades in San Francisco, New York City, and Toronto. Tim Cook also commemorated the parades with a tweet….

Apple handed out t-shirts with a rainbow Apple logo to those who participated in the parade. In San Francisco, Apple showcased a sign reading #ApplePride where participants wrote messages such as “Orlando Strong,” “Out and Proud,” and more. In a tweet, Tim Cook wished happy Pride 0217 to “all our employees, their families, and customers around the world.”

Apple has long expressed its support for LGBTQ initiatives. The company has participated in Pride parades for several years now, handing out things such as t-shirts and exclusive Apple Watch bands. In past years, Tim Cook himself has participated in the San Francisco Pride parade.

Earlier this month, Apple released a “Pride Edition” woven nylon Apple Watch band, similar to what Pride parade participants were given last year. The company is donating proceeds from sales of the band to LGBTQ advocacy groups. Apple’s Pride Edition Woven Nylon band is available for $49 in both 38mm and 42mm versions for any Apple Watch.

In addition to its participating in Pride events, Apple has used its voice to oppose controversial legislation that enable LGBTQ discrimination. The company has called out controversial legislation several times, while also supporting legislation that centers on LGBTQ anti-discrimination efforts. Tim Cook has been honored for his efforts pertaining to social issues such as LGBTQ rights.

Outside of Apple, Tim Cook has personally been involved in other LGBTQ equality efforts. He’s made personal donations to equality campaigns and used social media to voice his opinions, often reiterating that Apple is open and accepting of anyone. Of course, Cook came out himself in a public essay about equality back in 2014.

Check out a few images of Apple’s participation in Pride parades below and let us know if you participated and saw it first-hand.