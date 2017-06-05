Apple releases rainbow ‘Pride Edition’ Apple Watch band, new Nike Sport colors now available to order through Apple․com

Last year Apple gifted its employees with a limited edition rainbow Apple Watch band to honor the San Francisco Pride parade. Now Apple has made its special ‘Pride Edition’ Woven Nylon band available for all customers to order. Apple has also listed the recently announced Nike Sport Band colors on Apple․com for order.

The new Pride Edition Apple Watch band is available in both 38mm and 42mm options for the usual $49 price for Woven Nylon. The Pride Edition Apple Watch band appears to only be available through Apple.

Apple has also listed the new Nike Sport Band colors on its website for order after previously only releasing a limited supply through Nike retail outlets. These bands are also available in both 38mm and 42mm sizes for $49 each.